Close Guantánamo NOW!
Date:
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
24th Street BART
President Biden has a critical window of opportunity to end an ongoing abuse of human rights and close Guantánamo once and for all. He needs to move quickly to do it.
Please join us as we remind President Biden to follow his own advice:
“America will not torture. We will uphold the rights of those who we bring to justice. And we will close the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay…. [W]e say to our friends that the alliances, treaties and international organizations we build must be credible and they must be effective. That requires a common commitment not only to listen and live by the rules, but to enforce the rules when they are, in fact, clearly violated”
~U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, February 2009
Join Amnesty International, World Can't Wait, and co-sponsoring orgs and human rights defenders around the world for the monthly coordinated global vigils on the first Wednesday of the month, every month, UNTIL GITMO IS CLOSED!
Bay Area friends, join us in San Francisco!
Where: 24th Street BART (24th St @ Mission St)
When: Wednesday, December 4th at 3pm
If no vigils on the global flyer (https://tinyurl.com/GlobalVigils) are in your area, organize one!
Sign the online petition: https://act.amnestyusa.org/page/96987/action/1?ea.tracking.id=cp
Share with community and post the attached flyers online telling @Potus to #CloseGuantanamo #StopTorture #CloseGitmo NOW!
For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
For more information: https://www.amnestyusa.org/campaigns/close...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 29, 2024 1:21PM
