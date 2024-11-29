top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/4/2024
San Francisco Anti-War

Close Guantánamo NOW!

Close Gitmo Local SF Flyer - December 4 2024
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
24th Street BART
President Biden has a critical window of opportunity to end an ongoing abuse of human rights and close Guantánamo once and for all. He needs to move quickly to do it.

Please join us as we remind President Biden to follow his own advice:

“America will not torture. We will uphold the rights of those who we bring to justice. And we will close the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay…. [W]e say to our friends that the alliances, treaties and international organizations we build must be credible and they must be effective. That requires a common commitment not only to listen and live by the rules, but to enforce the rules when they are, in fact, clearly violated”
~U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, February 2009

Join Amnesty International, World Can't Wait, and co-sponsoring orgs and human rights defenders around the world for the monthly coordinated global vigils on the first Wednesday of the month, every month, UNTIL GITMO IS CLOSED!

Bay Area friends, join us in San Francisco!
Where: 24th Street BART (24th St @ Mission St)
When: Wednesday, December 4th at 3pm

If no vigils on the global flyer (https://tinyurl.com/GlobalVigils) are in your area, organize one!
Sign the online petition: https://act.amnestyusa.org/page/96987/action/1?ea.tracking.id=cp
Share with community and post the attached flyers online telling @Potus to #CloseGuantanamo #StopTorture #CloseGitmo NOW!
For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
For more information: https://www.amnestyusa.org/campaigns/close...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 29, 2024 1:21PM
§Close Gitmo Global Flyer December 4 2024
by Gavrilah
Fri, Nov 29, 2024 1:21PM
sm_gitmo_global_vigils_dec_4_2024__no_jan_.jpg
original image (799x1034)
https://www.amnestyusa.org/campaigns/close...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code