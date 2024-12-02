From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestine: A People, A Culture, A Heritage
Date:
Monday, December 02, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Sharat G. Lin
Location Details:
Fremont Main Library
2400 Stevenson Blvd.
Fremont, California 94536
2400 Stevenson Blvd.
Fremont, California 94536
PALESTINE (The Holy Land) has been inhabited by an indigenous people who became the original Jews, Christians, and Muslims of the Middle East. The Arab Muslims (including Bedouins) and Arab Christians are now identified as the Palestinians with an historical attachment to the land of Palestine. While there is a cultural continuity with the neighboring peoples of Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, the Palestinian people have distinct specificities of culture, language, cuisine, dress, arts and crafts, history, and symbols of identity.
In the month of December, our attention is drawn to the Holy Land where the cities of Bethlehem, Nazareth, Jerusalem, Jericho, and Hebron are all Palestinian cities and have significance to all three religions.
This exhibit displays historical photos, mostly before partition (1947-1949), traditional dress, musical instruments, arts and crafts, foods, books, and cultural symbols. They show that Palestinians had a thriving society and economy, education, medicine, arts, music. poetry, literature, and institutions of civil society.
The exhibit can be viewed during the entire month of December at all hours that the Fremont Main Library is open: December 2-31, 2024 except holidays
Check for hours:
https://aclibrary.bibliocommons.com/locations/FRM
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 28, 2024 7:37PM
