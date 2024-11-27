RACCOON demands Israel: "Free Palestine, Stop the Genocide"

Date:

Friday, November 29, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Hank Pellissier

Location Details:

Israel Consulate - 456 Montgomery Street in San Francisco

RACCOON activist group will join CodePink on November 29, at 12 noon, at the Israel Consulate (456 Montgomery)



CodPink will present a Die-In, a memorial to the murdered and suffering children of Gaza, and the

Red Banner displayed with the names of children inscribed.



RACCOON will bring its usual noisemakers and it will unveil the large awkward 'costume' displayed below