From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
RACCOON demands Israel: "Free Palestine, Stop the Genocide"
Date:
Friday, November 29, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Hank Pellissier
Location Details:
Israel Consulate - 456 Montgomery Street in San Francisco
RACCOON activist group will join CodePink on November 29, at 12 noon, at the Israel Consulate (456 Montgomery)
CodPink will present a Die-In, a memorial to the murdered and suffering children of Gaza, and the
Red Banner displayed with the names of children inscribed.
RACCOON will bring its usual noisemakers and it will unveil the large awkward 'costume' displayed below
CodPink will present a Die-In, a memorial to the murdered and suffering children of Gaza, and the
Red Banner displayed with the names of children inscribed.
RACCOON will bring its usual noisemakers and it will unveil the large awkward 'costume' displayed below
For more information: https://RACCOONsf.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 27, 2024 4:33PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network