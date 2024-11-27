Three Chalk Artists Demand Free Palestine at Israel Consulate by Hank Pellissier

Three San Francisco artists have chalked their protests at the Israel Consulate for 13 months - they won't quit until Palestine is Free

The Israel Consulate at 456 Montgomery Street has had three persistent visitors for over a year. Every weekday, two choose-to-be-anonymous chalkers and a third (Leslie) place their colored protest tools on the sidewalk in front of the Zionist headquarters, and beautifully print out their demands:



FREE PALESTINE -- STOP THE GENOCIDE -- END THE OCCUPATION -- etc.



The three artists are 63, 73, and 83 years old - sometimes they're joined by Gabriel - a young apprentice.



Are they ever harassed? YES. This reporter arrived on the scene immediately after an apartheid-apologist furiously dumped water all over a chalk drawing (see photo below) to wash out the word "GENOCIDE." Leslie casually remarked, "They really don't like that word."



Has anyone in the SF Bay Area labored as hard for Gaza as this chalky trio, who've done 300+ actions here, plus additionally scrawling at numerous other actions?



On Friday, November 29, at 12 Noon - the threesome will be joined by multiple other activists from the legendary feminist peace group CodePink, who will perform a memorial for the dead and suffering children of Palestine. RACCOON will also be there.



Join them if you can, and THANK THE THREE CHALKERS who are not giving up, ever.