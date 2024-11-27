top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Arts + Action Government & Elections

Three Chalk Artists Demand Free Palestine at Israel Consulate

by Hank Pellissier
Wed, Nov 27, 2024 2:37PM
Three San Francisco artists have chalked their protests at the Israel Consulate for 13 months - they won't quit until Palestine is Free
this message is very self-evident
The Israel Consulate at 456 Montgomery Street has had three persistent visitors for over a year. Every weekday, two choose-to-be-anonymous chalkers and a third (Leslie) place their colored protest tools on the sidewalk in front of the Zionist headquarters, and beautifully print out their demands:

FREE PALESTINE -- STOP THE GENOCIDE -- END THE OCCUPATION -- etc.

The three artists are 63, 73, and 83 years old - sometimes they're joined by Gabriel - a young apprentice.

Are they ever harassed? YES. This reporter arrived on the scene immediately after an apartheid-apologist furiously dumped water all over a chalk drawing (see photo below) to wash out the word "GENOCIDE." Leslie casually remarked, "They really don't like that word."

Has anyone in the SF Bay Area labored as hard for Gaza as this chalky trio, who've done 300+ actions here, plus additionally scrawling at numerous other actions?

On Friday, November 29, at 12 Noon - the threesome will be joined by multiple other activists from the legendary feminist peace group CodePink, who will perform a memorial for the dead and suffering children of Palestine. RACCOON will also be there.

Join them if you can, and THANK THE THREE CHALKERS who are not giving up, ever.
§a triggered Zionist dumped water on this to blur the word "Genocide"
by Hank Pellissier
Wed, Nov 27, 2024 2:37PM
a triggered Zionist dumped water on this to blur the word "Genocide"
original image (973x512)
§more text clearly coherent in its signaling
by Hank Pellissier
Wed, Nov 27, 2024 2:37PM
more text clearly coherent in its signaling
original image (903x483)
§Leslie doing her Monday through Friday task
by Hank Pellissier
Wed, Nov 27, 2024 2:37PM
Leslie doing her Monday through Friday task
original image (398x625)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code