Webinar: Confronting Israel’s Terror Through BDS

Date:

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

Join us for a webinar discussing the use of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement to confront Israel's terror on Palestine! We will discuss the campaign to #BoycottNetflix and other BDS efforts. We'll hear from Hannah Craig from Artists Against Apartheid about the gravity of silencing Palestinian narratives in the media, as well as CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans!



You'll walk away from this webinar inspired, with a list of ways to take action just in time for the holidays!