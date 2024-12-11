From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Confronting Israel’s Terror Through BDS
Date:
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Join us for a webinar discussing the use of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement to confront Israel's terror on Palestine! We will discuss the campaign to #BoycottNetflix and other BDS efforts. We'll hear from Hannah Craig from Artists Against Apartheid about the gravity of silencing Palestinian narratives in the media, as well as CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans!
You'll walk away from this webinar inspired, with a list of ways to take action just in time for the holidays!
You'll walk away from this webinar inspired, with a list of ways to take action just in time for the holidays!
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 27, 2024 2:04PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network