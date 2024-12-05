Five Steps to a Sustainable and Peaceable Economy

Date:

Thursday, December 05, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

MAPA

Location Details:

Our current economic system is based on endless growth, despite the climate and human costs. Dr Schor will present steps we can take to shift to a more just and environmentally sustainable economy and draw out how such economic transformation could affect international conflict.



Juliet B. Schor is an American economist and Sociology Professor at Boston College. She has studied trends in working time, consumerism, the relationship between work and family, women's issues and economic inequality, and concerns about climate change in the environment. Her books include The Overspent American, The Overworked American, After the Gig, and Born to Buy.