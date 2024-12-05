From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Five Steps to a Sustainable and Peaceable Economy
Date:
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
MAPA
Location Details:
Our current economic system is based on endless growth, despite the climate and human costs. Dr Schor will present steps we can take to shift to a more just and environmentally sustainable economy and draw out how such economic transformation could affect international conflict.
Juliet B. Schor is an American economist and Sociology Professor at Boston College. She has studied trends in working time, consumerism, the relationship between work and family, women's issues and economic inequality, and concerns about climate change in the environment. Her books include The Overspent American, The Overworked American, After the Gig, and Born to Buy.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 27, 2024 1:58PM
