Webinar: Ukraine: Nuclear War or Diplomacy

Monday, December 02, 2024

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Speaker

MAPA

Whether you place the greatest blame for the Ukraine War on Russian imperialism or NATO expansion, there is no debating that we have now arrived at what seems to be the most dangerous moment in human history since the Cuban Missile Crisis. With President Biden's authorization for Kyiv to attack Russian territory with U.S. made longer range missiles and U.S. assistance, Moscow's doctrinal threshold for possible nuclear weapons use first announced in September has been crossed. Join us Anatol Lieven of the Quincy Institute to learn what is at stake and the diplomatic off ramps we so urgently need.



Anatol Lieven is director of the Eurasia program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. His books include Ukraine and Russia: A Fraternal Rivalry and Climate Change and the Nation State: The Realist Case He was formerly a professor at Georgetown University in Qatar and in the War Studies Department of King's College London. From 1985 to 1998, Lieven worked as a journalist in South Asia, the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe and covered the wars in Afghanistan, Chechnya, and the southern Caucasus.