top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/2/2024
U.S. Anti-War

Webinar: Ukraine: Nuclear War or Diplomacy

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, December 02, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
MAPA
Location Details:
Zoom
http://masspeace.us/ukraine-lieven
Whether you place the greatest blame for the Ukraine War on Russian imperialism or NATO expansion, there is no debating that we have now arrived at what seems to be the most dangerous moment in human history since the Cuban Missile Crisis. With President Biden's authorization for Kyiv to attack Russian territory with U.S. made longer range missiles and U.S. assistance, Moscow's doctrinal threshold for possible nuclear weapons use first announced in September has been crossed. Join us Anatol Lieven of the Quincy Institute to learn what is at stake and the diplomatic off ramps we so urgently need.

Anatol Lieven is director of the Eurasia program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. His books include Ukraine and Russia: A Fraternal Rivalry and Climate Change and the Nation State: The Realist Case He was formerly a professor at Georgetown University in Qatar and in the War Studies Department of King's College London. From 1985 to 1998, Lieven worked as a journalist in South Asia, the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe and covered the wars in Afghanistan, Chechnya, and the southern Caucasus.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 27, 2024 1:52PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code