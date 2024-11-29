top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine Solidarity Community Art Build & Potluck

Palestine Solidarity Community Art Build & Potluck

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
original image (600x600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, November 29, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Solidarity Central Coast
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
When: 3-6pm on Buy Nothing Day (11/29/24)
Where: SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave
What: On this Buy Nothing Day, let’s gather in community and create art together!   

Art Build: We invite you to make art centered on Palestine Liberation, for yourself, as well as to donate to a holiday art market fundraiser that will take place in December. We will have a few projects set up including button making and block printing, though you are also welcome to bring other projects you are working on.   

Potluck: if you can, bring a snack or dish to share! Please label anything you bring with major allergens such as wheat, dairy, soy, nuts and eggs. If you can’t bring anything no worries, you are still welcome to eat with us!

Cothing/Stuff Swap: Bring any clothes, jewelry, or things you don’t want anymore that you think others would appreciate, and find something new to you! If you bring a large amount of items, please plan to take anything unclaimed back with you when you leave.

Acessibility: This event will be indoors/outdoors so we recommend you bring layers for outdoor activities. Masks are highly encouraged while not eating, and we ask that you stay home if you are feeling sick. The space is wheelchair accessible and seating will be available. The downtown location sometimes is loud. We will have a low sensory zone, most likely in a tent outside, as well as ear plugs available. Let us know if you have any other questions or specific requests around accessibility!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DCugqayzLwL/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 27, 2024 12:30PM
