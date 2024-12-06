Danza a la Rebeldía Mural Unveiling

Friday, December 06, 2024

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Other

El Centro: Chicanx Latinx Resource Center

Elena Baskin Visual Art Studios, UC Santa Cruz

Join us for the mural unveiling at the Art Department Open Studios on Friday, December 6 from 12pm-4 pm. This campus mural celebrates the cultural heritage of Black, Indigenous, and Latiné communities in honor of El Centro’s 30th anniversary. The unveiling will also feature danza and prayer by White Hawk, plus a performance by Los Mejicas!



Created by students in Art 139: Murals and Movements, guided by Professor John Jota Leaños and muralists Irene Juarez-O’Connell and Victor Cervantes, this mural honors our shared history of resilience, creativity, and resistance, and the power of public art as a tool for community expression, memory, and identity.



¡Nos vemos ahí!💙