From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Danza a la Rebeldía Mural Unveiling
Date:
Friday, December 06, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
El Centro: Chicanx Latinx Resource Center
Location Details:
Elena Baskin Visual Art Studios, UC Santa Cruz
Join us for the mural unveiling at the Art Department Open Studios on Friday, December 6 from 12pm-4 pm. This campus mural celebrates the cultural heritage of Black, Indigenous, and Latiné communities in honor of El Centro’s 30th anniversary. The unveiling will also feature danza and prayer by White Hawk, plus a performance by Los Mejicas!
Created by students in Art 139: Murals and Movements, guided by Professor John Jota Leaños and muralists Irene Juarez-O’Connell and Victor Cervantes, this mural honors our shared history of resilience, creativity, and resistance, and the power of public art as a tool for community expression, memory, and identity.
¡Nos vemos ahí!💙
Created by students in Art 139: Murals and Movements, guided by Professor John Jota Leaños and muralists Irene Juarez-O’Connell and Victor Cervantes, this mural honors our shared history of resilience, creativity, and resistance, and the power of public art as a tool for community expression, memory, and identity.
¡Nos vemos ahí!💙
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DC2qxKJS-hw/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 27, 2024 12:16PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network