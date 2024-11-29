Gathering on Day of International Solidarity With Palestine

Date:

Friday, November 29, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St., San Francisco

Stand up for: Arms embargo to Israel, Restore funding to UNRWA, End the occupation. Gather with CODEPINK and friends at the Israeli Consulate. Memorial to the children murdered by Israel, honor Les Angeline of CODEPINK on day 10 of her hunger strike for Gaza, die in, sidewalk chalking. Join us for this peaceful gathering as we call to end the US-Israel genocide!