Gathering on Day of International Solidarity With Palestine
Date:
Friday, November 29, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St., San Francisco
Stand up for: Arms embargo to Israel, Restore funding to UNRWA, End the occupation. Gather with CODEPINK and friends at the Israeli Consulate. Memorial to the children murdered by Israel, honor Les Angeline of CODEPINK on day 10 of her hunger strike for Gaza, die in, sidewalk chalking. Join us for this peaceful gathering as we call to end the US-Israel genocide!
