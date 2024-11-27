top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Local 2 Marriott Marquis Workers Join 1500 Other SF Hotel Workers Fighting for a Contract

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Nov 27, 2024 8:57AM
Unite Here Local 2 members at the San Francisco Marriott Marqui hotel went on strike joining the 1500 other workers on strike for a contract. They discussed the issues and their history of struggle to get a union at the hotel.
Unite Here Local 2 members at the San Francisco Marriott Marqui hotel went on strike joining the 1500 other workers on strike for a contr...
original image (4032x3024)
The strike of San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 hotel workers expanded to 2,000 workers when the 500 workers of the Marriott Marquis hit the picket lines joining other hotel workers. The strikers talked about the issues including healthcare benefits and union protection on the job. Other hotel workers including stationary engineers IUOE Local 39 continue to work at the hotel despite the strike by Local 2. They also discussed the long struggle to organize the hotel and the efforts now to keep a strong contract. During the covid strikers said they are prepared to stay out until they win a good contract.

This interview was done on 11/27/24.

Additional Media:

Unite HERE Local 2 Striking SF Hilton Hotel Workers Speak Out About Their Strike and Issues
https://youtu.be/RqaL4oEkP1k

Unite Here "Choose Healthcare Or Wages" Marriott Bosses Tell SF Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Workers
https://youtu.be/3JD-LuRvnYI

As Workers Rise Up During “Striketober,” 10,000 Hospitality Workers March, Picket, Vote to Unionize, and More in Fight for Good Jobs
https://unitehere.org/press-releases/as-workers-rise-up-during-striketober-10000-hospitality-workers-march-picket-vote-to-unionize-and-more-in-fight-for-good-jobs/

"We Are Getting Stronger" SF Unite Here Marriott Marquis Workers Joined By Teachers On Day 56
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GAOoShV_NUc&t=12s

SF Marriott Workers Strike: A Class Battle For All Workers
https://youtu.be/R8M0mrxJpxA

Thousands March In SF For Marriott Hotel Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ5TCuSIYL0&t=8s

Billionaires Pay Up! SF Unite HERE Local 2 Bohemian Club Workers Fight For Living Wage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsEyvHK4X1U

Stop Attacking Unite Here Local 2 SF AT&T Ballpark Centerplate Workers-Workers Vote To Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZYQ_-pf4aE

Oakland Airport Unite Here 2850 Fast Food Workers Fight Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-BarHDMqR8

The ZIM'S HERE Local 2 San Francisco Workers Shut It Down
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI8orA3Cg0o

SF Unite-Here Local 2 Hotel Workers Rally & March On Expiration Of Their 2009 Contract
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7xHpTBiT6M

SF 2014 Labor Day March Picket Union Busting Fisherman Wharf Hyatt and Radisson Hotels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zCAL0ELEW8

35th Anniversary of the 1980 San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 Hotel Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u622q87NDR0

SF HERE Local 2 Hotel Workers Shut It Down In 1980 "Union Town”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_0cY8XIKXE

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/PvQg-6cvTW8
§SF Local 2 Marriott Marquis On Strike For A Contract
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Nov 27, 2024 8:57AM
sm_img_8134.jpg
original image (3852x2180)
Unite HERE Local 2 San Francisco Marriott Marquis workers are prepared for a long strike. They talked about their issues on the second day of the strike and urged other workers and people to join them on the picket line.
https://youtu.be/PvQg-6cvTW8
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code