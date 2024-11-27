Unite Here Local 2 members at the San Francisco Marriott Marqui hotel went on strike joining the 1500 other workers on strike for a contract. They discussed the issues and their history of struggle to get a union at the hotel.

The strike of San Francisco Unite Here Local 2 hotel workers expanded to 2,000 workers when the 500 workers of the Marriott Marquis hit the picket lines joining other hotel workers. The strikers talked about the issues including healthcare benefits and union protection on the job. Other hotel workers including stationary engineers IUOE Local 39 continue to work at the hotel despite the strike by Local 2. They also discussed the long struggle to organize the hotel and the efforts now to keep a strong contract. During the covid strikers said they are prepared to stay out until they win a good contract.This interview was done on 11/27/24.