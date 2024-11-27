Resistance News Network Statement on Lebanon Ceasefire by abolitionmedia

As of this moment, a ceasefire agreement is supposed to be in effect between the resistance in Lebanon and the failing zionist entity.

The agreement stipulates a total zionist withdrawal from Lebanese territory, restoring Lebanese sovereignty while notably preserving Hezbollah’s strength and resources in the country.



The zionist army, in spite of its destructive capability and bloodthirsty practices, found itself unable to dismantle the steadfast resistance, born from and consisting of the unbreakable righteous people of Lebanon.



From October 8 until today, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon has worked tirelessly to support its oppressed brothers and sisters in Gaza. They launched thousands of operations against the zionist entity, announcing 3,763 of them in official statements. They killed and wounded thousands of zionist soldiers, and displaced over 200,000 settlers in a bound towards the final liberation. The Lebanese resistance and its people sacrificed everything, from fighters to homes, men, women, children, and the martyr leader, Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Over 4,000 martyrs have ascended in Lebanon throughout the course of this war, among them 200 paramedics.



As this ceasefire takes effect, hundreds of thousands of displaced Lebanese are already returning to their homes. They will rebuild their homes, bury their martyrs, nurse their wounded, and nurture their children. Through their resistance, they have stood against the forces of evil in the world and lived to write the history of their historic deeds.



This is the future which we pray for for the oppressed Palestinian people, and which will be fulfilled in no small part thanks to the actions of Hezbollah in Lebanon. We thank the resistance for all it has offered in service of this righteous cause, knowing that our people remain united in spirit and will unite in Al-Quds under the banner of a liberated Palestine.



“And victory is not but from Allah, the Almighty, the Wise.”



Source: Resistance News Network