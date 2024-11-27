From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rapid Action Call to Block Weapons to Israel
Date:
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Time:
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Action Corps
Location Details:
The crisis in Gaza is at a breaking point, and the time to act is now. On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Senate voted on the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval, a historic effort to block $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel. 19 senators voted in favor or blocking the $20b arms sale to Israel. We were up against serious pressure so every phone call, letter, and postcard made a difference. We will continue to meet on Wednesdays to build and sustain our movement through rapid actions.
During the calls, you'll:
✔️ Learn how to contact your senators effectively and collectively
✔️ Receive resources to amplify your voice
✔️ Join a movement advocating for peace and justice
Your participation can make a real difference. Invite your friends, family, and community to join this critical moment for global solidarity.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 26, 2024 6:54PM
