Rapid Action Call to Block Weapons to Israel

Date:

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Time:

11:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Action Corps

Location Details:

The crisis in Gaza is at a breaking point, and the time to act is now. On Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Senate voted on the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval, a historic effort to block $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel. 19 senators voted in favor or blocking the $20b arms sale to Israel. We were up against serious pressure so every phone call, letter, and postcard made a difference. We will continue to meet on Wednesdays to build and sustain our movement through rapid actions.



During the calls, you'll:

✔️ Learn how to contact your senators effectively and collectively

✔️ Receive resources to amplify your voice

✔️ Join a movement advocating for peace and justice



Your participation can make a real difference. Invite your friends, family, and community to join this critical moment for global solidarity.