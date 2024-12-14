Palabra Campesina: Stories from Watsonville's Farmworker Communities

Date:

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Watsonville Public Library

Location Details:

275 Main St Ste 100, Watsonville

Join us on Saturday, December 14th, 2024, at the Watsonville Public Library from 4-7 PM for Palabra Campesina, an evening dedicated to the stories and experiences of Watsonville’s farmworker communities and the history of its labor camps. The event will feature live storytelling, a photo gallery, historical presentations, performances, and dinner will be provided. Celebrate the resilience and rich cultural heritage of local farmworker families. All are welcome!



This event is made possible through funding from the Arts Council of Santa Cruz County, the Friends of the Watsonville Public Library, and the Awesome Foundation of Santa Cruz.



Palabra Campesina: historias de las comunidades agrícolas de Watsonville



Acompáñenos el sábado, 14 de diciembre de 2024, de las 4 a 7 PM en la Biblioteca Pública Watsonville para una noche dedicada a las historias y experiencias de las comunidades agrícolas de Watsonville y la historia de los campamentos laborales. Contará con narración en vivo, una galería fotográfica, presentaciones históricas, canciones y una deliciosa cena. Celebra la resiliencia y la rica herencia cultural de las familias agrícolas locales. ¡Todos son bienvenidos!



Este evento es posible gracias al financiamiento de Arts Council of Santa Cruz County, los Amigos de la Biblioteca Pública Watsonville y la Awesome Foundation de Santa Cruz.