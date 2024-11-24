top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Racial Justice

South Africa COSATU & Palestine Movement to Protest US Support for Genocide at US

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 24, 2024 10:08PM
The South African trade union COSATU and South African Palestine Solidarity Campaign will be protesting against the US supported genocide in Gaza on November 29, 2024
South African Trade Unions Support A Free Palestine
The South African trade union COSATU will join with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other unions to protest at the US embassy and consulates for the US support for genocide by their support for Israel. This will take place on November 29, 2024 which is the United Nations Day Of Solidarity With Palestine.

Martin Jansen who is a leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and with Worker World Media Productions discusses the protest at the South African Embassy and consulates on November 29, 2024. He talks about this action and also the role of the US and NED funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center in supporting both the apartheid regime and the Zionist state and the racist union Histadrut. The US AFL-CIO is directly affiliated with the Histadrut and has supported continued US military aid for the genocide.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/TiHLckyAC10
§South African Women Union Strikers Were Murdered By CIA AFL-CIO Supported Buthelezi
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 24, 2024 10:08PM
sm__sa_sister_of_the_longmarch.jpg
original image (871x1240)
The women strikers a the BTR plant in Durban were attacked and murdered by CIA AFL-CIO supported Buthelezi's armed gangs. Chief Buthelezi was given the George Meany award by the AFL-CIO
https://youtu.be/TiHLckyAC10
§SA Tanks Under Apartheid Were Provided By Israeli Histadrut Companies
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 24, 2024 10:08PM
sa_tanks.jpeg
The AFL-CIO's Solidarity Center Israeli partner the Histadrut helped supply tanks and armored trucks to the South African apartheid government.
https://youtu.be/TiHLckyAC10
§AFL-CIO Solidarity Center Funded By NED and US Government
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 24, 2024 10:08PM
afl-cio_ned_cia.jpg
The US government and the NED funded Solidarity Center of The AFL-CIO are supporting the apartheid regime of Israel.
https://youtu.be/TiHLckyAC10
