South Africa COSATU & Palestine Movement to Protest US Support for Genocide at US
The South African trade union COSATU and South African Palestine Solidarity Campaign will be protesting against the US supported genocide in Gaza on November 29, 2024
The South African trade union COSATU will join with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and other unions to protest at the US embassy and consulates for the US support for genocide by their support for Israel. This will take place on November 29, 2024 which is the United Nations Day Of Solidarity With Palestine.
Martin Jansen who is a leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and with Worker World Media Productions discusses the protest at the South African Embassy and consulates on November 29, 2024. He talks about this action and also the role of the US and NED funded AFL-CIO Solidarity Center in supporting both the apartheid regime and the Zionist state and the racist union Histadrut. The US AFL-CIO is directly affiliated with the Histadrut and has supported continued US military aid for the genocide.
