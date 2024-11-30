top
East Bay
East Bay
25th Anniversary Celebration: The Battle of Seattle & The Birth of Indymedia

Saturday, November 30, 2024
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Screening
Jeff Ppp
302 12th St at Harrison, downtown Oakland.
Let's celebrate People’s History and our diverse social movements' resistance and creativity on November 30th, the 25th anniversary of the Battle in Seattle and the launch of Indymedia. We’ll screen the seminal doc “This is what democracy looks like” - narrated by Susan Sarandon & Michael Franti - and have some drinks available. There’s no other planned program - this is mainly for folks to gather, connect, and celebrate.

Please bring a snack to share and a couple bucks to cover the hosting costs - but don't let the lack of either keep you from attending.

7pm Door opens
8pm Movie
9:30 Shmoozing till late

See you there. And remember, resistance is fertile.
