From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
25th Anniversary Celebration: The Battle of Seattle & The Birth of Indymedia
Date:
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Jeff Ppp
Location Details:
302 12th St at Harrison, downtown Oakland.
Let's celebrate People’s History and our diverse social movements' resistance and creativity on November 30th, the 25th anniversary of the Battle in Seattle and the launch of Indymedia. We’ll screen the seminal doc “This is what democracy looks like” - narrated by Susan Sarandon & Michael Franti - and have some drinks available. There’s no other planned program - this is mainly for folks to gather, connect, and celebrate.
Please bring a snack to share and a couple bucks to cover the hosting costs - but don't let the lack of either keep you from attending.
7pm Door opens
8pm Movie
9:30 Shmoozing till late
See you there. And remember, resistance is fertile.
Please bring a snack to share and a couple bucks to cover the hosting costs - but don't let the lack of either keep you from attending.
7pm Door opens
8pm Movie
9:30 Shmoozing till late
See you there. And remember, resistance is fertile.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 24, 2024 8:31PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network