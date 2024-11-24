From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ben Carson is mentor to Trump’s pick Scott Turner to lead HUD
Photo of fascist convicted felon Donald J. Trump and Scott Turner:
By Lynda Carson - November 24, 2024
Earlier today on KPFA radio in Berkeley, on the Sunday Show (listen here), that is hosted by Philip Maldari, in the first hour, “Witch Doctor at HHS” with Arthur L. Reingold will be interviewed. In the second hour, “Thieves in the Counting House” with Dean Baker, will be interviewed.
During the second hour of the Sunday Show, shortly before 11:00AM, economist Dean Baker stated that (under the soon to be second Trump administration) the Section 8 voucher program (a.k.a. HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program) is on the chopping block, as well as other federal poverty programs for the poor.
Trump Picks Scott Turner To Lead Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD):
Trump picks Scott Turner, click here for more, https://tinyurl.com/225j33uh
Reportedly, according to NPR, Trump names former Texas state Rep. Scott Turner to lead Housing and Urban Development. Click here for full story, https://www.npr.org/2024/11/22/nx-s1-5189473/hud-trump-nomination-administration-scott-turner-carson
If confirmed by the Senate, Trump’s pick Scott Turner to lead HUD, claims that former HUD Secretary Ben Carson Sr, during the first Trump administration is his mentor.
That’s right. If confirmed by the Senate, Trump’s pick Scott Turner to lead HUD, who claims Ben Carson Sr is his mentor, may end up leading the charge to put the Section 8 tenant voucher program (a.k.a. HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program), public housing, and other HUD subsidized housing programs for the poor on the chopping block, in the very near future.
Shortly after being picked by the fascist convicted felon Donald J. Trump to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), in a posting on Instagram, Scott Turner wrote, “Thank you, Mr. President. I am thrilled to continue the outstanding work we began in your last administration at HUD with an incredible team. I am deeply humbled by your confidence in my nomination.
I would also like to express the sincerest of gratitude to my mentor, Secretary @realbencarson. Few people are as compassionate and gracious as he is, and I am aware that I have big shoes to fill. The forgotten men and women of this great country over the past four years will be honored in the Trump administration.
Lastly, I am eternally grateful to my wonderful wife Robin, my son Solomon, and the many incredible friends who have supported me on this journey. We have an important mission ahead. To God be the glory. Let’s get to work!"
In a reply on Instagram to Scott Turner from Ben Carson Sr, it says, “I am so proud of @scottturnerofficial. This is a phenomenal pick by @realdonaldtrump!
Scott is a natural born leader, a man of God, and truly a brilliant individual.
Scott worked with me at HUD, playing a large part in the success of our Opportunity Zones program. I am confident he will take this agency to new heights and deliver great results for the American people.
God bless you, Scott! Candy and I will be cheering you on!"
The Future Appears Very Grim Presently For Section 8 Voucher Tenants (a.k.a. HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program tenants), Public Housing Tenants, and Other HUD Subsidized Housing Programs For The Poor:
Bay Area affordable housing projects and HUD assisted housing programs are at risk. According to HUD’s subsidized housing records during January of 2023, for some of the local Public Housing Authorities (PHAs), there are around 14,011 section 8 units in Oakland, plus 1,970 other subsidized low-rent housing units. San Francisco has around 15,878 section 8 units, plus 640 low-rent units. South San Francisco has 80 low-rent units. Alameda has 1,893 section 8 units. Berkeley has 2,080 section 8 units. Richmond has 409 low-rent units. Alameda County has 7,013 section 8 units. Marin County Housing has 2,384 section 8 units, plus 496 low-rent units. And Contra Costa County has 9,417 section 8 units, plus 963 low-rent units.”
When considering that the Section 8 tenants (a.k.a. HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program tenants), public housing tenants, and other HUD subsidized housing programs for the poor were viciously under attack by Ben Carson Sr with massive budget cutting proposals, while the former Trump administration pushed hard for massive budget cuts to HUD’s subsidized housing programs in the past, for Scott Turner to claim that Ben Carson Sr is his mentor, it sets the stage for what Section 8 tenants (HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program tenants), public housing tenants, and other HUD subsidized housing programs for the poor can expect from Scott Turner if he is confirmed by the Senate to lead HUD, in the near future.
Click here for more about Ben Carson Sr, the former HUD Secretary, under the fascist convicted felon Donald J. Trump, who is a mentor for Scott Turner, and reportedly resides in a mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, in Florida. .
That’s right! Our country is in dire straits, now that the fascist convicted felon Donal J. Trump, and the fascist Republicans will soon control the White House, Senate, and House of Representatives in 2025.
More about Scott Turner, and comments about Trump and Scott Turner may found in a few links below.
Lynda Carson may be reached newzland2 [at] gmail.com
Eric Scott Turner
Eric Scott Turner (born February 26, 1972) is an American businessman, motivational speaker, politician, and former professional football player, who previously served as the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Turner_(politician)
Community Engagement And Opportunity Council
Scott Turner principal Officer
Firm's EIN 84-1569656
Community Engagement And Opportunity Council
Plano, TX
Tax-exempt since Nov. 2021
EIN: 86-2595346
https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/862595346
990 tax filing ending 2022
https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/862595346/202303199349330190/full
990 tax filing ending 2021
https://projects.propublica.org/nonprofits/organizations/862595346/202233199349318683/full
Comments about Trump, and Scott Turner:
Trump appoints Ben Carson protégé Scott Turner to Secretary of HUD
https://www.tiktok.com/@therealdoubledeemuva/video/7440313370479185195
https://x.com/leahfrombklyn/status/1860140009447391317
Leah Goodridge
@leahfrombklyn
Ok, we’ve got a name:
Trump just nominated Scott Turner to be the Secretary of HUD.
He’s Ben Carson’s protege.
Social media says Donald Trump views the Department of Housing and Urban Development as a black-job
https://www.revolt.tv/article/social-media-says-donald-trump-views-the-department-of-housing-and-urban-development-as-a-black-job
Trump picks Scott Turner
Click below for comments…
https://www.tiktok.com/@cspanofficial/photo/7440283485631253802?lang=en
Scott Turner tweets - archived
https://www.sotwe.com/ScottTurner45?lang=en
