From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestinian Olive Harvest Festival
Date:
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Soul of my Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Newark Public Library
37055 Newark Blvd.. Newark, CA
37055 Newark Blvd.. Newark, CA
Please join us for a day full of crafts, a fashion show, and other interactive learning opportunities to celebrate the Palestinian Olive Harvest Festival.
Schedule:
11:00 - Welcome Song
11:30 am - Storytime - Sitti's Olive Tree by Ndaa Hassan
12:00 pm - Learn to Dabke (Interactive Dance Session)
12:30 pm - Learn to Dabke (Interactive Dance Session)
1:00 pm - Learn to Dabke (Interactive Dance Session)
2:00 pm - Storytime - These Olive Trees by Aya Ghanameh
3:00 pm - Storytime - Zeit and Zaatar by Amany Isa
Throughout the day there will be:
olive oil tasting
sampling traditional Palestinian foods
creating unique crafts
and face painting activities.
All of these activities are on a first-come basis while supplies last.
Schedule:
11:00 - Welcome Song
11:30 am - Storytime - Sitti's Olive Tree by Ndaa Hassan
12:00 pm - Learn to Dabke (Interactive Dance Session)
12:30 pm - Learn to Dabke (Interactive Dance Session)
1:00 pm - Learn to Dabke (Interactive Dance Session)
2:00 pm - Storytime - These Olive Trees by Aya Ghanameh
3:00 pm - Storytime - Zeit and Zaatar by Amany Isa
Throughout the day there will be:
olive oil tasting
sampling traditional Palestinian foods
creating unique crafts
and face painting activities.
All of these activities are on a first-come basis while supplies last.
For more information: https://aclibrary.bibliocommons.com/events...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 24, 2024 1:03PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network