Palestinian Olive Harvest Festival

Date:

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Soul of my Soul Exhibit

Location Details:

Newark Public Library

37055 Newark Blvd.. Newark, CA

Please join us for a day full of crafts, a fashion show, and other interactive learning opportunities to celebrate the Palestinian Olive Harvest Festival.

Schedule:

11:00 - Welcome Song

11:30 am - Storytime - Sitti's Olive Tree by Ndaa Hassan

12:00 pm - Learn to Dabke (Interactive Dance Session)

12:30 pm - Learn to Dabke (Interactive Dance Session)

1:00 pm - Learn to Dabke (Interactive Dance Session)

2:00 pm - Storytime - These Olive Trees by Aya Ghanameh

3:00 pm - Storytime - Zeit and Zaatar by Amany Isa



Throughout the day there will be:

olive oil tasting

sampling traditional Palestinian foods

creating unique crafts

and face painting activities.

All of these activities are on a first-come basis while supplies last.