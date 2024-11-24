The Trans Mountain Pipeline is 'Economic Small Pox' -- Voices from the Salish Sea Assembly by Brenda Norrell

While corporations attempt to unload the debt for the Trans Mountain Pipeline on Native people in Canada, Rueben George, səlilwətaɬ, Tsleil-Waututh, said, "It is economic smallpox." Protectors of the Salish Sea sounded the alert as oil tankers are endangering Orca Whales. The tankers are transporting the dirty crude oil from Alberta tar sands, shipping out from the coast of British Columbia. The Salish Sea Assembly in Seattle shared the history of the struggle to protect the water, the source of life, from the Salish Sea to Standing Rock.