From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Genocide and Denial: What's Next In The Struggle To Free Palestine- A Talk by Miko Peled
Date:
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Museum US
Location Details:
Join us for a talk by Miko Peled about Genocide and Denial: What's Next In The Struggle To Free Palestine.
Miko Peled is the founder and head of the newly formed Palestine House of Freedom, Dar Alhurriya, in Washington DC, USA.
Peled is a writer and activist, author of The “General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.”
He is considered one of the clearest voices calling for dismantling the Zionist apartheid regime and establishing a free democratic Palestine with equal rights.
Miko Peled is the founder and head of the newly formed Palestine House of Freedom, Dar Alhurriya, in Washington DC, USA.
Peled is a writer and activist, author of The “General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.”
He is considered one of the clearest voices calling for dismantling the Zionist apartheid regime and establishing a free democratic Palestine with equal rights.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 24, 2024 9:24AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network