Genocide and Denial: What's Next In The Struggle To Free Palestine- A Talk by Miko Peled

Date:

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Museum US

Location Details:

Join us for a talk by Miko Peled about Genocide and Denial: What's Next In The Struggle To Free Palestine.



Miko Peled is the founder and head of the newly formed Palestine House of Freedom, Dar Alhurriya, in Washington DC, USA.



Peled is a writer and activist, author of The “General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.”



He is considered one of the clearest voices calling for dismantling the Zionist apartheid regime and establishing a free democratic Palestine with equal rights.