2024 Old Sacramento Freedom’s Eve / Watch Night Commemoration - California 175 by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Our unique California Journey From Slavery to Freedom remains an open secret by design, yet California 175 opens a new way forward.

Slavery in California remains an open secret. Above today's Old Sacramento Visitor's Center is where our California Supreme Court met and allowed the auction of enslaved people of African Descent, a block away here in Old Sacramento; hidden by design, an open secret, fundamental to "Racism" a Public Health Crisis declared by 2020 Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, solutions await cognition of the source.



Today, we are officially and actively restoring our California Conductors along the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, 1840-1875, soon come alive again here in the streets of Old Sacramento.



Our 2024 Freedom's Eve/Old Sacramento Kwanzaa is nothing new, HR 1842 400 Years of African American Act and Executive Order #13985 and #BuildBackBetter mean nothing along the Old Sacramento Waterfront, maybe a positive new way forward is at hand as we roll out California 175.



Ready and Forward.