top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
California Central Valley Racial Justice

2024 Old Sacramento Freedom’s Eve / Watch Night Commemoration - California 175

by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Sat, Nov 23, 2024 11:22PM
Our unique California Journey From Slavery to Freedom remains an open secret by design, yet California 175 opens a new way forward.
Old Sacramento Auction Blocks of Enslaved Pan Africans
Slavery in California remains an open secret. Above today's Old Sacramento Visitor's Center is where our California Supreme Court met and allowed the auction of enslaved people of African Descent, a block away here in Old Sacramento; hidden by design, an open secret, fundamental to "Racism" a Public Health Crisis declared by 2020 Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, solutions await cognition of the source.

Today, we are officially and actively restoring our California Conductors along the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, 1840-1875, soon come alive again here in the streets of Old Sacramento.

Our 2024 Freedom's Eve/Old Sacramento Kwanzaa is nothing new, HR 1842 400 Years of African American Act and Executive Order #13985 and #BuildBackBetter mean nothing along the Old Sacramento Waterfront, maybe a positive new way forward is at hand as we roll out California 175.

Ready and Forward.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code