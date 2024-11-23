From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Students Start Gaza Solidarity Occupation at Sarah Lawrence College in New York
Defend❤️the❤️Student❤️Intifada!❤️https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Gc63HgPWwAAgXQK?format=jpg&name=large
ALL OUT TO SARAH LAWRENCE COLLEGE! DEFEND THE STUDENT INTIFADA! For over 400 days our institutions have ignored the genocide of our people in Gaza, we DEMAND that they disclose their financial investments and they DIVEST FROM DEATH 🇵🇸 🇵🇸 Rally to Demand Disclosure, Divestment and an Arms Embargo
https://x.com/NationalSJP/status/1859625040309793100
An autonomous group of students have started a Gaza Solidarity Occupation in Westlands calling on the college to disclose their financial investments and divest from zionism.
The solidarity protestors intend to remain inside Dar al-Fayoumi until Sarah Lawrence’s leadership:
█ provides tangible evidence of communication with Commonfund and establishes an urgent timeline for disclosure
█ pledges to protect Arab and Muslim students against harassment
█ commits to amnesty for all those involved in the occupation
█ takes concrete steps to expand student and faculty input into decisions that impact the entire campus.
Follow for more: http://www.instagram.com/slcdivest
For more information: https://abolitionmedia.noblogs.org/12630/
Sarah Lawrence Gaza Solidarity Protestors Occupy Westlands
Sat, Nov 23, 2024 9:56PM
