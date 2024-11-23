top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Students Start Gaza Solidarity Occupation at Sarah Lawrence College in New York

by Abolition Media
Sat, Nov 23, 2024 9:24PM
Defend❤️the❤️Student❤️Intifada!❤️https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Gc63HgPWwAAgXQK?format=jpg&name=large

ALL OUT TO SARAH LAWRENCE COLLEGE! DEFEND THE STUDENT INTIFADA! For over 400 days our institutions have ignored the genocide of our people in Gaza, we DEMAND that they disclose their financial investments and they DIVEST FROM DEATH 🇵🇸 🇵🇸 Rally to Demand Disclosure, Divestment and an Arms Embargo
https://x.com/NationalSJP/status/1859625040309793100
Defend❤️the❤️Student❤️Intifada!❤️https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Gc63HgPWwAAgXQK?format=jpg&amp;name=large ALL OUT TO SARAH LAWRENCE COLLE...
An autonomous group of students have started a Gaza Solidarity Occupation in Westlands calling on the college to disclose their financial investments and divest from zionism.

The solidarity protestors intend to remain inside Dar al-Fayoumi until Sarah Lawrence’s leadership:

█ provides tangible evidence of communication with Commonfund and establishes an urgent timeline for disclosure
█ pledges to protect Arab and Muslim students against harassment
█ commits to amnesty for all those involved in the occupation
█ takes concrete steps to expand student and faculty input into decisions that impact the entire campus.

Follow for more: http://www.instagram.com/slcdivest
For more information: https://abolitionmedia.noblogs.org/12630/
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Sarah Lawrence Gaza Solidarity Protestors Occupy Westlands
Yonkers Voice
Sat, Nov 23, 2024 9:56PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code