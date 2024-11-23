Cop Campus General Contractor Overra has website shutdown by Rosebud Brigade

On the morning of November 22nd we successfully launched a Denial Of Service Attack on the Overra construction company website.

On the morning of November 22nd we successfully launched a Denial Of Service Attack on the Overra construction company website. We used a Low Orbit Ion Cannon to cause the site to crash. We targeted them for their service as General Contractors for the inter-county police training facility being built in the City of San Pablo in Californi,a also known as" Cop Campus". This expansion of police authority locally is in lockstep with the increasing of policing capabilities nationally. The resistance to police expansion is best exemplified in the actions to stop construction of "Cop City" in Atlanta Georgia. This action is a small drop in the ocean of resistance that policing in the US will face, we hope we've made a meaningful contribution that can continue momentum into the New Year. Long Live Tortugita!



Rosebud Brigade