'AIM is a Direction' Free Leonard Peltier

Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
Date:
Friday, November 29, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz
On November 29, 2024 Santa Cruz Barrios Unido will be exhibiting a personal collection of photographs, posters and other materials gathered throughut the 60s and 70s in the height of the American Indian Movement, as well as Rigo 23's 12ft statue of political prisoner Leonard Peltier.

The exhibit will be held at Barrios Unidos in the Poet's Corner, 1817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz throughout December. Join us from 4pm-9pm, 11/29, in celebrating and remembering this history, with elders and movement leaders.

Come show solidarity in celebrating Leonard and the legacy of Native resistance to state violence and white supremacy. There will be dancers, tabling, fry bread and more!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DCnI83cSlKQ/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 23, 2024 9:52AM
