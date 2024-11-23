'AIM is a Direction' Free Leonard Peltier

Date:

Friday, November 29, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos

Location Details:

Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz

On November 29, 2024 Santa Cruz Barrios Unido will be exhibiting a personal collection of photographs, posters and other materials gathered throughut the 60s and 70s in the height of the American Indian Movement, as well as Rigo 23's 12ft statue of political prisoner Leonard Peltier.



The exhibit will be held at Barrios Unidos in the Poet's Corner, 1817 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz throughout December. Join us from 4pm-9pm, 11/29, in celebrating and remembering this history, with elders and movement leaders.



Come show solidarity in celebrating Leonard and the legacy of Native resistance to state violence and white supremacy. There will be dancers, tabling, fry bread and more!