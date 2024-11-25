From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Native Stories by and for Native People! Fancy Dance (2023)
Date:
Monday, November 25, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
🍂 Native Stories by and for Native People! 🍂
Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with us! We’ll be watching films written and/or directed by Native American creatives at the SubRosa Community Space. Last screening on Monday November 25th (also happened on October 28th & November 11th). Info adapted from @kaalogii.coalition
Popcorn and refreshments will be offered for $2+ donations. All proceeds will be donated to the Amah Mutsun Tribe and Uniting Natives Culturally & Intertribally (UNCI).
*NOV 25th (Monday): Fancy Dance (2023) In the 90-minute film created by Erica Tremblay (Seneca-Cayuga), Gladstone plays Jax, a queer Native woman living on the Seneca–Cayuga Nation Reservation in Oklahoma. In the wake of her sister’s disappearance, Jax is tasked with caring for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson), while also fighting to keep her in custody. The film deals with themes of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, the Indian Child Welfare Act, and tribal sovereignty. From https://nativenewsonline.net/arts-entertainment/fancy-dance-starring-lily-gladstone-streaming-now
3rd of 3 film screenings. 7pm at SubRosa - 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz
@subrosa_space @zesty.zekie @ummm_jello
Info from SubRosa IG - https://www.instagram.com/p/DCqUBP8RKI8/
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1109875333...
