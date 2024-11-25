top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Racial Justice

Native Stories by and for Native People! Fancy Dance (2023)

SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
original image (470x653)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, November 25, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
🍂 Native Stories by and for Native People! 🍂

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with us! We’ll be watching films written and/or directed by Native American creatives at the SubRosa Community Space. Last screening on Monday November 25th (also happened on October 28th & November 11th). Info adapted from @kaalogii.coalition

Popcorn and refreshments will be offered for $2+ donations. All proceeds will be donated to the Amah Mutsun Tribe and Uniting Natives Culturally & Intertribally (UNCI).

*NOV 25th (Monday): Fancy Dance (2023) In the 90-minute film created by Erica Tremblay (Seneca-Cayuga), Gladstone plays Jax, a queer Native woman living on the Seneca–Cayuga Nation Reservation in Oklahoma. In the wake of her sister’s disappearance, Jax is tasked with caring for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson), while also fighting to keep her in custody. The film deals with themes of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, the Indian Child Welfare Act, and tribal sovereignty. From https://nativenewsonline.net/arts-entertainment/fancy-dance-starring-lily-gladstone-streaming-now

3rd of 3 film screenings. 7pm at SubRosa - 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz

@subrosa_space @zesty.zekie @ummm_jello

Info from SubRosa IG - https://www.instagram.com/p/DCqUBP8RKI8/

—@@@@@—

SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space

And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1109875333...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 22, 2024 2:46PM
