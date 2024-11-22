top
San Francisco Government & Elections

We Fight Back

Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister St, San Francisco
Date:
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
multiple orgs
Location Details:
Civic Center Plaza, 335 McAllister St, San Francisco
The day before Inauguration Day, January 19th, people from across Northern California will come together in San Francisco to demand a future that centers the needs of the people over the interests of the wealthy elite. With voices raised for workers’ rights, immigrant rights, environmental justice, and an end to the genocide in Gaza, we will stand for working people, not a billionaire’s agenda-from the local to the global, from defending people at home to ending the U.S. war machine.

🗓️ SUNDAY, JANUARY 19, 2025
🕐 1 PM
📍 SF CIVIC CENTER

We are gathering endorsements! If you or your organization would like to endorse the SF action, please reach out via DM.

We also encourage our supporters to attend the SF MLK Day march the following day, on Monday, January 20, 2025, 9:30AM at 700 4th St, San Francisco.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DCfcJMNy_dP/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 22, 2024 12:26PM
Reminder: ANSWER/PSL are not trustworthy
APS
Fri, Nov 22, 2024 12:55PM
