From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Shellmound 2 Shellmound Prayer Walk: Honoring the Legacy of Wounded Knee DeOcampo
Date:
Friday, November 29, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Save the West Berkeley Shellmound
Location Details:
1900 4th St., Berkeley
This year’s annual Shellmound 2 Shellmound Prayer walk will honor the legacy of beloved warrior Wounded Knee De’Ocampo who transitioned on October 7th 2024.
Wounded Knee was known for showing up for the people, being a water protector and for being a part of The Longest Walk that began in 1978, starting from the Bay Area to Washington D.C.
Wounded Knee was also monumental in the movements to protect sacred sites, one of those sites being Sogorea Te’, which is now known as Glen Cove in Vallejo.
Through this work Wounded Knee reached people from various communities around the world and so many people will feel the impact from this great loss. The work that Wounded Knee has done in the protection of sacred sites will continue to live on through all who knew and loved him.
Join us on the largest shopping day after Thangs-taken!
Wounded Knee was known for showing up for the people, being a water protector and for being a part of The Longest Walk that began in 1978, starting from the Bay Area to Washington D.C.
Wounded Knee was also monumental in the movements to protect sacred sites, one of those sites being Sogorea Te’, which is now known as Glen Cove in Vallejo.
Through this work Wounded Knee reached people from various communities around the world and so many people will feel the impact from this great loss. The work that Wounded Knee has done in the protection of sacred sites will continue to live on through all who knew and loved him.
Join us on the largest shopping day after Thangs-taken!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2316454502...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 22, 2024 10:35AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network