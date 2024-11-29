top
East Bay
East Bay
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Shellmound 2 Shellmound Prayer Walk: Honoring the Legacy of Wounded Knee DeOcampo

sm_shellmound_2_shellmound_prayer_walk.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, November 29, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Save the West Berkeley Shellmound
Location Details:
1900 4th St., Berkeley
This year’s annual Shellmound 2 Shellmound Prayer walk will honor the legacy of beloved warrior Wounded Knee De’Ocampo who transitioned on October 7th 2024.

Wounded Knee was known for showing up for the people, being a water protector and for being a part of The Longest Walk that began in 1978, starting from the Bay Area to Washington D.C.
Wounded Knee was also monumental in the movements to protect sacred sites, one of those sites being Sogorea Te’, which is now known as Glen Cove in Vallejo.

Through this work Wounded Knee reached people from various communities around the world and so many people will feel the impact from this great loss. The work that Wounded Knee has done in the protection of sacred sites will continue to live on through all who knew and loved him.

Join us on the largest shopping day after Thangs-taken!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2316454502...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 22, 2024 10:35AM
