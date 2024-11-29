From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Shut it Down for Palestine
Date:
Friday, November 29, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Eureka Bayshore Mall, Eureka
Let’s make it clear: we are still here, and we reject the normalization of this genocide. Now, more than ever, it is crucial to protest the companies that are directly profiting from and funding this violence. With the consumerist holiday season in full swing and the U.S. continuing its support of israel, our voices are needed. On Nov. 29th, Palestinian Indigenous Solidarity Day, let’s come together and take a stand. Together, we can make our voices heard!
Friday, November 29th at 10 am outside of the Eureka Bayshore Mall. We will be on the 101 at the turn for the mall. @consumerstrike4palestine
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DCrjAkRvaxx/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 22, 2024 10:22AM
