Shut it Down for Palestine

Date:

Friday, November 29, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Eureka Bayshore Mall, Eureka

Let’s make it clear: we are still here, and we reject the normalization of this genocide. Now, more than ever, it is crucial to protest the companies that are directly profiting from and funding this violence. With the consumerist holiday season in full swing and the U.S. continuing its support of israel, our voices are needed. On Nov. 29th, Palestinian Indigenous Solidarity Day, let’s come together and take a stand. Together, we can make our voices heard!



Friday, November 29th at 10 am outside of the Eureka Bayshore Mall. We will be on the 101 at the turn for the mall. @consumerstrike4palestine