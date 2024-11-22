top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers

A WorkWeek Panel on Gerry Healy, British Trotskyism and the WL & SEP

The Struggle At Grunwick
original image (4032x3024)
Date:
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
WorkWeek
Location Details:
November 23 2024 3:00 PM EST/2:00 PM CST/12:00 PM PST
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsd-mopjIiG9C3Tr15b0hRzVrwWR2KUqd-
A Panel On Gerry Healy, British Trotskyism and The WL & SEP
Saturday November 23, 2024
November 23 2024 3:00 PM EST/2:00 PM CST/12:00 PM PST

The history of working class parties and the experiences and lessons of these parties is important in understanding the tasks today for working people and unions. One of these parties was the Socialist Labour League which became the Workers Revolutionary Party in Britain and was part of an international tendency called the International Committee Of The Fourth International. This panel will look at this party and also its US affiliation, the Workers League & Socialist Equality Party.

This panel will include:
Aidan Beatty, Author of The Party Is Always Right: The Untold Story Of Gerry Healy and British Trotskyism
Alex Steiner, Former Leader of The Workers League & Writer
Peter Ross, Former Provisional Member Of SEP & Union Activist
Gerry Downing, Former Member WRP, Author of WRP Explosion

Sponsored By WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com

To join the panel: Registration
November 23 2024 3:00 PM EST/2:00 PM CST/12:00 PM PST
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsd-mopjIiG9C3Tr15b0hRzVrwWR2KUqd-
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 22, 2024
§The UK NUM Miner's Strike In 1984 Was A Critical Struggle For British Workers
by WorkWeek
Fri, Nov 22, 2024 10:20AM
uk_num_miner_s_strike_1984.jpeg
The struggles in the British working class and the role of working class organizations was important in this struggle and labor history.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
