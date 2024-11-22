From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A WorkWeek Panel on Gerry Healy, British Trotskyism and the WL & SEP
Saturday, November 23, 2024
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Panel Discussion
WorkWeek
November 23 2024 3:00 PM EST/2:00 PM CST/12:00 PM PST
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsd-mopjIiG9C3Tr15b0hRzVrwWR2KUqd-
A Panel On Gerry Healy, British Trotskyism and The WL & SEP
The history of working class parties and the experiences and lessons of these parties is important in understanding the tasks today for working people and unions. One of these parties was the Socialist Labour League which became the Workers Revolutionary Party in Britain and was part of an international tendency called the International Committee Of The Fourth International. This panel will look at this party and also its US affiliation, the Workers League & Socialist Equality Party.
This panel will include:
Aidan Beatty, Author of The Party Is Always Right: The Untold Story Of Gerry Healy and British Trotskyism
Alex Steiner, Former Leader of The Workers League & Writer
Peter Ross, Former Provisional Member Of SEP & Union Activist
Gerry Downing, Former Member WRP, Author of WRP Explosion
Sponsored By WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
To join the panel: Registration
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMsd-mopjIiG9C3Tr15b0hRzVrwWR2KUqd-
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
