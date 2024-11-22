A Panel On Gerry Healy, British Trotskyism and The WL & SEPSaturday November 23, 2024November 23 2024 3:00 PM EST/2:00 PM CST/12:00 PM PSTThe history of working class parties and the experiences and lessons of these parties is important in understanding the tasks today for working people and unions. One of these parties was the Socialist Labour League which became the Workers Revolutionary Party in Britain and was part of an international tendency called the International Committee Of The Fourth International. This panel will look at this party and also its US affiliation, the Workers League & Socialist Equality Party.This panel will include:Aidan Beatty, Author of The Party Is Always Right: The Untold Story Of Gerry Healy and British TrotskyismAlex Steiner, Former Leader of The Workers League & WriterPeter Ross, Former Provisional Member Of SEP & Union ActivistGerry Downing, Former Member WRP, Author of WRP ExplosionSponsored By WorkWeekTo join the panel: RegistrationNovember 23 2024 3:00 PM EST/2:00 PM CST/12:00 PM PST