From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Debriefing the vote to block the $20b Arms Sale to Israel
Date:
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Multiple organizations
Location Details:
Join Action Corps and our partners for a national webinar to unpack the historic Senate vote on the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRDs) to block $20 billion in U.S. arms sales to Israel. This unprecedented vote marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy and Congressional oversight.
We’ll hear from expert speakers who will discuss the implications of this vote, the advocacy efforts that made it possible, and what comes next for diplomacy, accountability, and humanitarian aid in Gaza and beyond. Hear directly from grassroots organizers who played a key role in securing 19 YES votes.
We’ll hear from expert speakers who will discuss the implications of this vote, the advocacy efforts that made it possible, and what comes next for diplomacy, accountability, and humanitarian aid in Gaza and beyond. Hear directly from grassroots organizers who played a key role in securing 19 YES votes.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 21, 2024 8:15PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network