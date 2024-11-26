Webinar: Debriefing the vote to block the $20b Arms Sale to Israel

Date:

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Multiple organizations

Location Details:

Join Action Corps and our partners for a national webinar to unpack the historic Senate vote on the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRDs) to block $20 billion in U.S. arms sales to Israel. This unprecedented vote marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy and Congressional oversight.



We’ll hear from expert speakers who will discuss the implications of this vote, the advocacy efforts that made it possible, and what comes next for diplomacy, accountability, and humanitarian aid in Gaza and beyond. Hear directly from grassroots organizers who played a key role in securing 19 YES votes.