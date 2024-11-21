Communique - The US Navy Has Fled, Defeated Again: Ansarallah by Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr El-Din Al-Houthi

Yemen defied American fleets and warships, standing firm against aggression and refusing to retreat. Yemen targeted American aircraft carriers, starting with the Eisenhower, which fled the Red Sea defeated, humiliated, expelled, and targeted. The U.S. Navy has now announced that the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is fleeing the Arabian Sea following the declaration of its targeting.

The status of martyrs in the cause of Allah and the value of martyrdom hold a high and exalted rank, surpassing all other acts of giving and sacrifice. Martyrdom in the cause of Allah is a great victory, as life’s end is inevitable, and this represents a conscious investment of that certainty.



In our era, the forces of evil and crime are epitomized by the Western model, led by America, “israel,” and those aligned with them, including zionist followers. The rhetoric of the savage criminal zionist followers about freedom, human rights, and civilization is nothing more than deceptive and flashy slogans. Zionist followers promote their deceptive rhetoric in theoretical, intellectual, cultural, and media arenas, with some even becoming disciples of these ideas.



Some forget the horrific, catastrophic, and monstrous historical records of Americans, British, French, and Germans. The West is more savage than the wild beasts of the forest, with a criminal record marked by the worst methods of killing millions of people. From its inception, America built its entity on criminality by exterminating the Native Americans, the indigenous population of what is now called America. Reading the criminal practices of exterminating Native Americans is astonishing and leaves one wondering how any human with a shred of humanity could act with such brutality and tyranny.



No one in the world speaks as much about peace as the Americans, who annihilated hundreds of thousands in Japan within minutes with nuclear bombs. Americans burned hundreds of thousands in Vietnam with fire, bombs, and murder. Americans unjustly and aggressively killed hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and did the same to hundreds of thousands of Afghan Muslims. The criminal record of the Americans is extensive and unmatched by others.



America has been a key partner with the criminal zionist entity in all its crimes over decades in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt. Britain and France assisted America in bringing zionist gangs to Palestine, arming and enabling them. The current French president and his predecessors have made themselves servants of the zionists. Germany provides vast amounts of weapons, political, and media support.



The Security Council was established in a way that serves aggression, tyranny, occupation, domination, and the plundering of nations’ wealth. The American veto in the Security Council yesterday against a resolution to stop the Gaza war reflects Washington’s aggressive and criminal stance.



The “israeli” enemy targets hospitals as primary objectives as if they are massive military bases because it seeks to kill as many Palestinians as possible. The enemy aims to exterminate Palestinians through starvation, targeting medical services, blocking medicine supplies, and destroying all means of life. The “israeli” enemy targets Gaza’s government apparatus to prevent it from organizing even the limited aid, striving to spread chaos.



The genocide in Gaza is not solely “israeli”; it is American-backed and supported by France, Germany, Britain, and other Western countries.



Arab actions in previous stages were not commensurate with the responsibility, challenges, or dangers they faced, nor did they reflect a correct vision. Arab movements against the enemy in the past were momentary reactions, failing and then ceasing, only to be followed by similarly unprepared and unsupported responses. Arab initiatives of compromises, agreements, and concessions have failed and offered no protection for the nation.



The “israelis” now confidently state that America will grant them the West Bank and Gaza. The ambassador Trump selected for the zionist enemy does not believe in the existence of the West Bank or Gaza.



The fighters in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen chose the wise and correct path, and the nation should strengthen this direction to protect itself from loss and depletion. The alternatives to the jihadist direction are surrender, exploitation by the enemy, or prolonged fighting with America, as some pursue.



The jihadist approach has succeeded in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, outperforming Arab armies that were decisively defeated within days.



Fighters in Gaza, from the Al-Qassam Brigades, Saraya Al-Quds, and other factions, remain steadfast and inflict severe blows on the enemy. The Al-Qassam Brigades executed 24 heroic, great, and honorable operations this week.



Hezbollah’s steadfastness and resistance in Lebanon is a shining example since its jihadist journey began. Hezbollah’s achievements today are monumental, standing firm against unprecedented aggression on Lebanon. Before Hezbollah, the “israeli” enemy invaded Lebanon in seven days and reached Beirut. Now, over two months into the conflict, the enemy struggles in front-line villages along the border with occupied Palestine…Hezbollah’s rocket strikes reach as far as occupied Yaffa, leaving the “israeli” enemy in a state of severe panic. Hezbollah’s rocket strikes reach as far as occupied Jaffa, leaving the Israeli enemy in a state of severe panic.



The Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out 18 operations this week with significant escalation.



Our people continue their operations in the seas, preventing Zionist navigation in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, and the Arabian Sea, targeting it as far as the Indian Ocean. Our operations this week have persisted with missile and drone strikes on occupied Palestine, targeting the “israeli” enemy. The operations are ongoing.



Weekly, our dear country witnesses mass demonstrations where millions take to the streets, chanting in support of Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon. Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis are heading towards training, preparation, and mobilization, offering financial contributions for the sake of Allah despite difficult circumstances, and countering the enemies’ conspiracies with Allah’s help in all fields.



Our people are constantly striving to build and develop their military capabilities, achieving remarkable successes acknowledged by reality and even by the enemies. The weekly demonstrations, as part of all these activities and actions, embody life, dignity, strength, development, educational preparation, and psychological readiness. They reflect a response to Allah within a comprehensive stance that unites official and popular efforts.



We will continue to support Gaza because the battle is ongoing, and our presence expresses our faith, generosity, jihad, and practical response to Allah Almighty.



Ansarallah Commander Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr El-Din Al-Houthi during his speech today, November 21st, 2024