General strike brings Greece to a standstill by Ana Vračar

Thousands of people across Greece joined a general strike and mass protests, demanding action against high living expenses, restrictions on union organizing, and excessive military spending

Greece was brought to a halt on Wednesday, November 20, as a 24-hour general strike brought workers from across sectors—including education, logistics, construction, public transportation, and health—to the streets of dozens of cities. The mass mobilization, which began early in the morning, followed a media strike on Tuesday that included both public and private outlets.



The striking workers demanded the repeal of anti-worker laws, including measures that extended working hours, and called for wage restoration. Over the past decade, successive governments, most recently led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, have implemented austerity policies under pressure from the European Union and international financial institutions. These policies have led to drastic income reductions, with wages remaining about 14% lower than in 2011, according to trade unions.



Protesters warned that current conditions mean they cannot lead dignified lives. With a minimum wage of approximately 900 euros, they face housing and food costs comparable to those in European countries with higher income. While the government has boasted about recent improvements in unemployment rates, unions highlighted that these figures mask the economy’s heavy reliance on tourism and fail to account for poor working conditions.



Greek unions emphasized that anti-worker legislation has persisted for over a decade, including wage cuts and freezes, extended working hours, and severe restrictions on collective bargaining. These policies have left only a small fraction of workers benefiting from collective agreements. “At the same time, they are further commodifying the functioning of critical sectors such as health, education, energy, water, transport, social security, infrastructure and civil protection services for natural disasters,” stated the All Workers Militant Front (PAME) ahead of the strike. In response, unions demanded guarantees of universal, public, and free education and healthcare, alongside accessible housing solutions.



The push to privatize and commodify basic rights highlights how successive administrations have prioritized fiscal targets over people’s interests. This has led to a situation where financial organizations commend Greece’s economic recovery, while the working class continues to face systemic denial of basic rights. On top of that, Greece has allocated millions of euros to military spending through NATO—a decision that has become a significant point of contention for trade unions.



“We do not accept our basic and daily needs to be sacrificed to give billions to NATO armaments, for missiles, frigates, war planes,” PAME stated. Hundreds of thousands of euros have been allocated for the frigate in the Red Sea—”money that is equivalent to the annual budget of a hospital”—the workers’ organization concluded.



Marches on November 20 highlighted international solidarity as opposed to war and militarization. Palestinian flags were prominently displayed at the rallies, reflecting the longstanding support of Greek workers for the people of Gaza and other occupied territories. Trade unions called for an immediate end to the Israeli genocide against Palestinian and Lebanese people. This message resonated with the general strike’s motto: “Out of the war slaughterhouses; fund wages, health, and education instead.”



“The large participation in the strike and rallies demonstrates the workers’ strong opposition to the government’s anti-people policies and its alignment with business interests,” PAME stated on the day of the strike. The organization reaffirmed its commitment to continue with the mobilizations, aiming to pressure the government to shift its priorities toward addressing workers’ rights and peace.