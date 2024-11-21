Communities of Color More Likely to Drink PFAS-Contaminated Water in San Francisco Area by Jonathan Sharp

A study from Harvard University found a clear link between an increased PFAS contamination risk in communities of color compared to the rest of the population. The military bases, airports, and other facilities found at cities' peripheries discard significant amounts of PFAS in the environment, contaminating groundwater and eventually contaminating public and private wells. 30% of the San Francisco Bay population consists of Blacks, Hispanics, and other ethnic minorities and are more likely to drink water from these PFAS-contaminated wells. Despite current limitations on PFAS, it continues to pollute the area in its different forms. This implies that more and more people will become affected and sue for compensation