UC AFSCME3299 & UPTE CWA Workers Strike for Living Wages and Against Union Busting at UCSF
AFSCME 3299 and UPTE CWA members went out unfair labor practices strike on November 20th and November 21st.
Thousands of UC AFSCME 3299 & UPTE CWA workers went on an unfair labor practice strike on November 20 & 21st because of union busting policies by the UC administration and UC Regents who are appointed by Gavin Newsom.
Workers at the UCSF Parnassus campus talked about having to work two jobs to survive and long commutes to and from work of over 1 & 1/2 hours. They also reported that UC management has flagrantly violated labor laws.
The UC management have made massive raises in the cost of healthcare benefits unilaterally since they are still negotiating for a contract which is a union busting tactic and the Regents and administration are spending millions of dollars on anti-labor lawyers to attack labor rights. Lorena Gonzalez who is the president of the California AFL-CIO also spoke at a rally at the UCSF Parnassus campus.
Workers also discussed the relationship of their fight and the massive military spending of trillions of dollars for wars abroad including supporting the genocide in Gaza.
Additional Media:
Striking UPTE UCSF Optometrists Speak Out For Patients & Justice
https://youtu.be/SAIkZLcegkM
Fighting For Housing, Staffing & Living Wages, UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Demand Action At Picket Line
https://youtu.be/L9pS-5J8WTY
UCSF UPTE Optometrists Strike & Rally With AFSCME 3299 State Bargaining Team At UC Mission Bay
https://youtu.be/QFjrq3KLmpw
UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g
If We Don't Get It, Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Strikes UCSF Mission Bay With Support of CWA UPTE
https://youtu.be/wQdMed5ZxzI
UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84
AFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-21-18-afscme3299-uc-strike-and-sf-unite-here-2-marriott-strike
"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=47s
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY&t=4s
Stop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-wGeBUaG04
Additional information:
Debate over outsourcing, equity as UC workers strike
https://calmatters.org/articles/debate-over-outsourcing-equity-as-uc-workers-strike/
https://afscme3299.org/2018/10/25/research-shows-white-workers-get-more-lucrative-promotions-less-likely-to-be-fired-at-uc/
AFSCME Local 3299, CNA NNU nurses picket to demand higher wages, better working conditions
https://dailybruin.com/2024/10/09/afscme-local-3299-nurses-picket-to-demand-higher-wages-better-working-conditions
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/gLhOg-UgDzI
