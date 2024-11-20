top
San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

UC AFSCME3299 & UPTE CWA Workers Strike for Living Wages and Against Union Busting at UCSF

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Nov 20, 2024 8:42PM
AFSCME 3299 and UPTE CWA members went out unfair labor practices strike on November 20th and November 21st.
UCSF UPTE Workers Marched At The Campus
original image (3520x1980)
Thousands of UC AFSCME 3299 & UPTE CWA workers went on an unfair labor practice strike on November 20 & 21st because of union busting policies by the UC administration and UC Regents who are appointed by Gavin Newsom.

Workers at the UCSF Parnassus campus talked about having to work two jobs to survive and long commutes to and from work of over 1 & 1/2 hours. They also reported that UC management has flagrantly violated labor laws.

The UC management have made massive raises in the cost of healthcare benefits unilaterally since they are still negotiating for a contract which is a union busting tactic and the Regents and administration are spending millions of dollars on anti-labor lawyers to attack labor rights. Lorena Gonzalez who is the president of the California AFL-CIO also spoke at a rally at the UCSF Parnassus campus.

Workers also discussed the relationship of their fight and the massive military spending of trillions of dollars for wars abroad including supporting the genocide in Gaza.

Additional Media:

Striking UPTE UCSF Optometrists Speak Out For Patients & Justice
https://youtu.be/SAIkZLcegkM

Fighting For Housing, Staffing & Living Wages, UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Demand Action At Picket Line
https://youtu.be/L9pS-5J8WTY

UCSF UPTE Optometrists Strike & Rally With AFSCME 3299 State Bargaining Team At UC Mission Bay
https://youtu.be/QFjrq3KLmpw

UCSF Doctor & SEIU 1021/CWA UPTE Workers Speak Out On Palestine At SF General Hospital
https://youtu.be/GNCfpDus_5g

If We Don't Get It, Shut It Down! AFSCME 3299 Strikes UCSF Mission Bay With Support of CWA UPTE
https://youtu.be/wQdMed5ZxzI

UC Regents & Bosses STOP Outsourcing Our Jobs! UCSF AFSCME 3299 & CWA UPTE Workers Picket
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PpJ-PNjRC84

AFSCME3299 UC Strike Leader Kathryn Lybarger Interviewed And SF Unite Here 2 Marriott Strikers Speak Out
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww10-21-18-afscme3299-uc-strike-and-sf-unite-here-2-marriott-strike

"Stop The Destruction Of Our UC Public Pensions” Report By CWA UPTE At UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9NxaYYVUIE&t=47s

Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napolitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY&t=4s

Stop Attacking Our Benefits! UCSF AFSCME 3299 Workers Strike UCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-wGeBUaG04

Additional information:

Debate over outsourcing, equity as UC workers strike
https://calmatters.org/articles/debate-over-outsourcing-equity-as-uc-workers-strike/
https://afscme3299.org/2018/10/25/research-shows-white-workers-get-more-lucrative-promotions-less-likely-to-be-fired-at-uc/

AFSCME Local 3299, CNA NNU nurses picket to demand higher wages, better working conditions
https://dailybruin.com/2024/10/09/afscme-local-3299-nurses-picket-to-demand-higher-wages-better-working-conditions

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/gLhOg-UgDzI
§AFSCME 3299 Members United With UPTE Members
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Nov 20, 2024 8:42PM
sm_img_8017.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
This was a united strike action by both AFSCME 3299 and UPTE members.
https://youtu.be/gLhOg-UgDzI
§UC Administration & Regents Are Spending Billions On Construction
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Nov 20, 2024 8:42PM
sm_img_8063.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
UC management and regents while they don't have the money for living wages have billions for new construction and also buying hospitals to expand their share of the health insurance market. They bought St. Joseph's and St. Francis hospitals in San Francisco and the are also buying hospitals in San Diego.
https://youtu.be/gLhOg-UgDzI
§Union Members Had A Sing Out During A Rally
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Nov 20, 2024 8:42PM
sm_img_8046.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Union members made music about the labor strike and the demands.
https://youtu.be/gLhOg-UgDzI
§Strikers Spoke Out On The Lack Of Staffing & Cover-up By Management
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Nov 20, 2024 8:42PM
sm_img_8033.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
UC workers are fighting for proper staffing to protect the patients of the hospital and face a management which is covering up violations.
https://youtu.be/gLhOg-UgDzI
