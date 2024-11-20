AFSCME 3299 and UPTE CWA members went out unfair labor practices strike on November 20th and November 21st.

Thousands of UC AFSCME 3299 & UPTE CWA workers went on an unfair labor practice strike on November 20 & 21st because of union busting policies by the UC administration and UC Regents who are appointed by Gavin Newsom.Workers at the UCSF Parnassus campus talked about having to work two jobs to survive and long commutes to and from work of over 1 & 1/2 hours. They also reported that UC management has flagrantly violated labor laws.The UC management have made massive raises in the cost of healthcare benefits unilaterally since they are still negotiating for a contract which is a union busting tactic and the Regents and administration are spending millions of dollars on anti-labor lawyers to attack labor rights. Lorena Gonzalez who is the president of the California AFL-CIO also spoke at a rally at the UCSF Parnassus campus.Workers also discussed the relationship of their fight and the massive military spending of trillions of dollars for wars abroad including supporting the genocide in Gaza.