Palestine Winter Market

Date:

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Soul Of My Soul Exhibit

Email:

Location Details:

Arab American Cultural Center

3962 Twilight Drive

San Jose, CA 95124

Join us for the first Palestine Winter Market and fundraiser for @MECA on Dec 14, in San Jose!



Support Palestinian artisans and keep ancient crafts alive! Purchase unique gifts that support Palestinian children and families in Gaza and the West Bank.

Olive oil, ceramics, embroidery, jewelry, olive wood, cookbooks, keffiyehs, soap, stunning scarves, Palestinian Dead Sea products, children’s toys and books, kitchenware, t-shirts & thobes, and much more will be available.



Plus celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Palestine with delicious food and coffee!



This is a family friendly event with henna, story time with Palestinian children books, and crafts for kids.