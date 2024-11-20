From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Election Blues? Protest songs and releases by activists and musicians against fascists
Woody Guthrie And His Famous Activist Guitar:
(Note: This release is not meant for children.)
By Lynda Carson - November 20, 2024
For those of you who are freaking out, depressed, have the blues, and feel absolutely terrified by the madness of what has been happening lately in our country, see a few links of some releases further below by some musicians, poets, and activists to help keep your spirits up.
The hate, chaos, violence and the mayhem being promoted by the fascist billionaires and their crazy myrmidons taking control of the federal government of this great nation, who scheme to rape, pillage and plunder the federal government, and all of its federal domestic programs assisting tens of millions of Americans, is a catastrophe in the making.
The madness, chaos, and mayhem will eventually result in the deaths of tens of millions of people, destruction of millions of jobs, and families, and will cause tens of millions of people to become homeless or unhoused because of the fascists, and fascism spreading all across the nation. Our country is in dire straits.
Before the fascists take total control of this country, and send military troops, and vicious right-wing neo-Nazi goon squads into the streets to harass, and round up the masses who may be accused of being the "enemy within," for those who may be interested, see a few links below of some releases by some musicians, poets, and activists to help keep your spirits up....
Enjoy....
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
This Land Is Your Land, By Woody Guthrie, performed by members of the Oakland Symphony.
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDtTEHcJvvA
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Woody Guthrie, This Land Is Your Land
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlaqPRCuRhU
This Land Is Your Land, “Included in the video are the images and voices of Woody and Arlo Guthrie, Holly Near, Pete Seeger, Ronnie Gilbert, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Hoyt Axton, and others.”
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bphP7Hh_gxU
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Buffalo Springfield - For What It’s Worth
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80_39eAx3z8
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Grateful Dead, U.S. Blues
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdPOAhBp2Ag
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Arlo Guthrie, Alice’s Restaurant
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_tMzSxvoeA
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Quicksilver Messenger Service, Fresh Air
Click below….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ejj81Y2ZlM
Quicksilver Messenger Service, What About Me
Click below….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4RBB07S5Jo
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, Woodstock
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a99UOqGk8Ds
Crosby, Stills and Nash - Woodstock - Madison Square Garden, NYC
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3MUH8tFZTA
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Joni Mitchell, Woodstock
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEBmKi2xmoU
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Ritchie Havens, Freedom, live at Woodstock…
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rynxqdNMry4
Richie Havens, What You Going To Do About Me
Click below….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1utb4rvuk6U
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Billie Holiday, Strange Fruit
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tJWyk06rQI
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Phil Ochs - I Ain't Marching Anymore (Live)
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rVTBCtYjoY
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Joan Baez performs "We Shall Overcome" at the March on Washington
Click below….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7akuOFp-ET8
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Frank Zappa - Trouble Every Day
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=girnJH7tvpM
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Pete Seeger, This Land Is Your Land
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9uOgRPYiA0
Pete Seeger, Waist Deep In The Big Muddy
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXnJVkEX8O4
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Public Enemy, Fight The Power
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnS53fNfpkE
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
The Association, Requiem For The Masses
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jah4eqzYjvQ
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Country Joe and The Fish, Vietnam song
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldjOqdCUUbI
Country Joe McDonald, Agent Orange
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBS01EasTtc
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
I Won't Vote Trump! - Randy Rainbow Song Parody
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TI8RZhhoBM0
An anti-Trump parody song,
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7kCqrlwDtU
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Joan Baez - Saigon Bride [HD]
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbsG30riSro
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(Dedicated to the millions of people who may soon become homeless because of the tyranny of the fascist hostile MAGA Republicans, and their myrmidons. (LC). )
Bob Dylan, Like A Rolling Stone
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSt0is5bSas
Bob Dylan, Like A Rolling Stone, live at Newport Folk Festival
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6Kv0vF41Bc
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Jimi Hendrix, Like A Rolling Stone
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amZdiTpvRtY
Jimi Hendrix, Machine Gun
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9oyBwVjxm8
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, - Ohio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCS-g3HwXdc
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Sade, Slave Song
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRK0XYlB7CM
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Bob Dylan, All Along The Watchtower
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bT7Hj-ea0VE
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Jimi Hendrix, All Along The Watchtower
Click below….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLV4_xaYynY
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Gil Scott-Heron, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwSRqaZGsPw
Gil Scott-Heron, Winter In America
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2zKdIcOV5s
Live in concert, Gil Scott-Heron, Winter In America
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gN1DurIyHiI
Gil Scott-Heron, Inner City Blues
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX7TpAFFzf8
Gil Scott-Heron, Live at Central Park
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dza75447VDc
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Choir! Choir! Choir! & Patti Smith sing "PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER" in NYC with Stewart Copeland
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6Wz3i_BYUc
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
John Lennon, Give Peace A Chance
Click Below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEztCyoy96A
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Official Music Video N.W.A - F___ Da Police
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXpuKuhwsDQ
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Tom Paxton, Lyndon Johnson Told The Nation
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eg4qaZQ6QcQ
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
The Last Poets
The Last Poets, This Is Madness Chant
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY6OyyC5Y2s
The Last Poets, White Mans Got A God Complex
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pU-392Pu5E
The Last Poets, Related to What Chant
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvaYv5upm34
The Last Poets, Mean Machine Chant
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Umm16l_mcY
The Last Poets, a controversial release…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISwcNGOQcRs
The Last Poets, another controversial release
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YehHbYVkF9U
The Last Poets, When The Revolution Comes
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTrEPyV24L0
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Barry McGuire, Eve Of Destruction
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_38SWIIKITE
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Curtis Mayfield, Future Shock
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SUC5JGuXB0
Curtis Mayfield, Right on for the darkness
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igC_1jwWR9o
Curtis Mayfield, Back To The World
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2udbdAmdkc
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Eagles, No More Walks In The Wood
Click below….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fwA5zr1ZRg
Eagles, Long Road Out Of Eden
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nhM1BJOHu8
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Bruce Cockburn, If I Had A Rocket Launcher
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7vCww3j2-w
Live in concert - Bruce Cockburn, If I Had A Rocket Launcher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOjHior0RfU
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Marvin Gaye, Inner City Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_PxgSQ9Vf4
Marvin Gaye, What’s Going On
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-kA3UtBj4M
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Spirit, Natures Way
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsTK2LHZKPQ
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Nina Simone, The Pusher
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9KB_gGd374
Nina Simone, Mississippi Goddam
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HM2S6TVYII
Nina Simone, Strange Fruit
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnuEMdUUrZQ
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Steppenwolf, The Pusher
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zv6PY1BQLBE
Steppenwolf, The Pusher, live at the Matrix in San Francisco (1967)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKXA64Qo4DM
Steppenwolf, Don’t Step On The Grass Sam
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Q6sUP4NHVs
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
WAR, The World Is A Ghetto
Click below….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvH7Uf-7kw
Live in concert - The World Is A Ghetto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJ4USEMH_PQ
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Donny Hathaway, The Ghetto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZo-ASM1SB4
Live in concert - Donny Hathaway, The Ghetto
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkfTLnE5Vtk
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Herbie Hancock, Watermelon Man
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzPZvKSdN7g
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Sly and the Family Stone, Theres A Riot Going On
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdr2rMBOlBo
Sly and the Family Stone, Thank You For Letting Me Be Myself
Click below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pnoVMEH7QI
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Election Blues? A little bit more music in case you have the blues...
Wed, Nov 20, 2024 9:53PM
Post Election Blues song
Wed, Nov 20, 2024 8:42AM
Correction: Jimi Hendrix, Machine Gun
Wed, Nov 20, 2024 4:17AM
