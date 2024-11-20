top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Government & Elections

Election Blues? Protest songs and releases by activists and musicians against fascists

by By Lynda Carson (newzland2 [at] gmail.com)
Wed, Nov 20, 2024 12:28AM
Woody Guthrie And His Famous Activist Guitar:
Woody Guthrie And His Famous Activist Guitar:


(Note: This release is not meant for children.)

Election Blues? Protest songs and releases by activists and musicians against fascists

By Lynda Carson - November 20, 2024

For those of you who are freaking out, depressed, have the blues, and feel absolutely terrified by the madness of what has been happening lately in our country, see a few links of some releases further below by some musicians, poets, and activists to help keep your spirits up.

The hate, chaos, violence and the mayhem being promoted by the fascist billionaires and their crazy myrmidons taking control of the federal government of this great nation, who scheme to rape, pillage and plunder the federal government, and all of its federal domestic programs assisting tens of millions of Americans, is a catastrophe in the making.

The madness, chaos, and mayhem will eventually result in the deaths of tens of millions of people, destruction of millions of jobs, and families, and will cause tens of millions of people to become homeless or unhoused because of the fascists, and fascism spreading all across the nation. Our country is in dire straits.

Before the fascists take total control of this country, and send military troops, and vicious right-wing neo-Nazi goon squads into the streets to harass, and round up the masses who may be accused of being the "enemy within," for those who may be interested, see a few links below of some releases by some musicians, poets, and activists to help keep your spirits up....

Enjoy....

Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
This Land Is Your Land, By Woody Guthrie, performed by members of the Oakland Symphony.

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDtTEHcJvvA

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Woody Guthrie, This Land Is Your Land

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IlaqPRCuRhU

This Land Is Your Land, “Included in the video are the images and voices of Woody and Arlo Guthrie, Holly Near, Pete Seeger, Ronnie Gilbert, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Hoyt Axton, and others.”

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bphP7Hh_gxU

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Buffalo Springfield - For What It’s Worth

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80_39eAx3z8

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Grateful Dead, U.S. Blues

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdPOAhBp2Ag

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Arlo Guthrie, Alice’s Restaurant

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_tMzSxvoeA

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Quicksilver Messenger Service, Fresh Air

Click below….

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ejj81Y2ZlM

Quicksilver Messenger Service, What About Me

Click below….

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4RBB07S5Jo

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, Woodstock

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a99UOqGk8Ds

Crosby, Stills and Nash - Woodstock - Madison Square Garden, NYC

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3MUH8tFZTA

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Joni Mitchell, Woodstock

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEBmKi2xmoU

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Ritchie Havens, Freedom, live at Woodstock…

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rynxqdNMry4

Richie Havens, What You Going To Do About Me

Click below….

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1utb4rvuk6U

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Billie Holiday, Strange Fruit

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tJWyk06rQI

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Phil Ochs - I Ain't Marching Anymore (Live)

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rVTBCtYjoY

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Joan Baez performs "We Shall Overcome" at the March on Washington

Click below….

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7akuOFp-ET8

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Frank Zappa - Trouble Every Day

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=girnJH7tvpM

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Pete Seeger, This Land Is Your Land

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9uOgRPYiA0

Pete Seeger, Waist Deep In The Big Muddy

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXnJVkEX8O4

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Public Enemy, Fight The Power

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnS53fNfpkE

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
The Association, Requiem For The Masses

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jah4eqzYjvQ

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Country Joe and The Fish, Vietnam song

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldjOqdCUUbI

Country Joe McDonald, Agent Orange

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBS01EasTtc

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
I Won't Vote Trump! - Randy Rainbow Song Parody

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TI8RZhhoBM0

An anti-Trump parody song,

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7kCqrlwDtU

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Joan Baez - Saigon Bride [HD]

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbsG30riSro

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(Dedicated to the millions of people who may soon become homeless because of the tyranny of the fascist hostile MAGA Republicans, and their myrmidons. (LC). )

Bob Dylan, Like A Rolling Stone

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSt0is5bSas

Bob Dylan, Like A Rolling Stone, live at Newport Folk Festival

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6Kv0vF41Bc

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Jimi Hendrix, Like A Rolling Stone

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amZdiTpvRtY

Jimi Hendrix, Machine Gun

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9oyBwVjxm8

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, - Ohio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCS-g3HwXdc

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Sade, Slave Song

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRK0XYlB7CM

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Bob Dylan, All Along The Watchtower

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bT7Hj-ea0VE

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Jimi Hendrix, All Along The Watchtower

Click below….

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLV4_xaYynY

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Gil Scott-Heron, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwSRqaZGsPw

Gil Scott-Heron, Winter In America

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2zKdIcOV5s

Live in concert, Gil Scott-Heron, Winter In America

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gN1DurIyHiI

Gil Scott-Heron, Inner City Blues

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX7TpAFFzf8

Gil Scott-Heron, Live at Central Park

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dza75447VDc

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Choir! Choir! Choir! & Patti Smith sing "PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER" in NYC with Stewart Copeland

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6Wz3i_BYUc

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
John Lennon, Give Peace A Chance

Click Below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEztCyoy96A

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Official Music Video N.W.A - F___ Da Police

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXpuKuhwsDQ

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Tom Paxton, Lyndon Johnson Told The Nation

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eg4qaZQ6QcQ

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
The Last Poets

The Last Poets, This Is Madness Chant

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GY6OyyC5Y2s

The Last Poets, White Mans Got A God Complex

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pU-392Pu5E

The Last Poets, Related to What Chant

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvaYv5upm34

The Last Poets, Mean Machine Chant

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Umm16l_mcY

The Last Poets, a controversial release…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISwcNGOQcRs

The Last Poets, another controversial release

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YehHbYVkF9U

The Last Poets, When The Revolution Comes

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTrEPyV24L0

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Barry McGuire, Eve Of Destruction

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_38SWIIKITE

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Curtis Mayfield, Future Shock

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7SUC5JGuXB0

Curtis Mayfield, Right on for the darkness

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igC_1jwWR9o

Curtis Mayfield, Back To The World

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2udbdAmdkc

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Eagles, No More Walks In The Wood

Click below….

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fwA5zr1ZRg

Eagles, Long Road Out Of Eden

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nhM1BJOHu8

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Bruce Cockburn, If I Had A Rocket Launcher

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7vCww3j2-w

Live in concert - Bruce Cockburn, If I Had A Rocket Launcher

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOjHior0RfU

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Marvin Gaye, Inner City Blues

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_PxgSQ9Vf4

Marvin Gaye, What’s Going On

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-kA3UtBj4M

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Spirit, Natures Way

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsTK2LHZKPQ

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Nina Simone, The Pusher

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9KB_gGd374

Nina Simone, Mississippi Goddam

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HM2S6TVYII

Nina Simone, Strange Fruit

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnuEMdUUrZQ

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Steppenwolf, The Pusher

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zv6PY1BQLBE

Steppenwolf, The Pusher, live at the Matrix in San Francisco (1967)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKXA64Qo4DM

Steppenwolf, Don’t Step On The Grass Sam

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Q6sUP4NHVs

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
WAR, The World Is A Ghetto

Click below….

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvH7Uf-7kw

Live in concert - The World Is A Ghetto

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJ4USEMH_PQ

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Donny Hathaway, The Ghetto

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZo-ASM1SB4

Live in concert - Donny Hathaway, The Ghetto

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkfTLnE5Vtk

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Herbie Hancock, Watermelon Man

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RzPZvKSdN7g

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Sly and the Family Stone, Theres A Riot Going On

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdr2rMBOlBo

Sly and the Family Stone, Thank You For Letting Me Be Myself

Click below…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pnoVMEH7QI

>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Election Blues? A little bit more music in case you have the blues...
Lynda Carson
Wed, Nov 20, 2024 9:53PM
Post Election Blues song
Scott Cooper
Wed, Nov 20, 2024 8:42AM
Correction: Jimi Hendrix, Machine Gun
Lynda Carson
Wed, Nov 20, 2024 4:17AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code