Woody Guthrie And His Famous Activist Guitar:

(Note: This release is not meant for children.)Election Blues? Protest songs and releases by activists and musicians against fascistsBy Lynda Carson - November 20, 2024For those of you who are freaking out, depressed, have the blues, and feel absolutely terrified by the madness of what has been happening lately in our country, see a few links of some releases further below by some musicians, poets, and activists to help keep your spirits up.The hate, chaos, violence and the mayhem being promoted by the fascist billionaires and their crazy myrmidons taking control of the federal government of this great nation, who scheme to rape, pillage and plunder the federal government, and all of its federal domestic programs assisting tens of millions of Americans, is a catastrophe in the making.The madness, chaos, and mayhem will eventually result in the deaths of tens of millions of people, destruction of millions of jobs, and families, and will cause tens of millions of people to become homeless or unhoused because of the fascists, and fascism spreading all across the nation. Our country is in dire straits.Before the fascists take total control of this country, and send military troops, and vicious right-wing neo-Nazi goon squads into the streets to harass, and round up the masses who may be accused of being the "enemy within," for those who may be interested, see a few links below of some releases by some musicians, poets, and activists to help keep your spirits up....Enjoy....Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com >>>>>>>>>>>>>>This Land Is Your Land, By Woody Guthrie, performed by members of the Oakland Symphony.Click below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Woody Guthrie, This Land Is Your LandClick below…This Land Is Your Land, “Included in the video are the images and voices of Woody and Arlo Guthrie, Holly Near, Pete Seeger, Ronnie Gilbert, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Hoyt Axton, and others.”Click below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Buffalo Springfield - For What It’s WorthClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Grateful Dead, U.S. BluesClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Arlo Guthrie, Alice’s RestaurantClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Quicksilver Messenger Service, Fresh AirClick below….Quicksilver Messenger Service, What About MeClick below….>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, WoodstockCrosby, Stills and Nash - Woodstock - Madison Square Garden, NYCClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Joni Mitchell, WoodstockClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Ritchie Havens, Freedom, live at Woodstock…Click below…Richie Havens, What You Going To Do About MeClick below….>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Billie Holiday, Strange FruitClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Phil Ochs - I Ain't Marching Anymore (Live)Click below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Joan Baez performs "We Shall Overcome" at the March on WashingtonClick below….>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Frank Zappa - Trouble Every DayClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Pete Seeger, This Land Is Your LandClick below…Pete Seeger, Waist Deep In The Big MuddyClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Public Enemy, Fight The PowerClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The Association, Requiem For The MassesClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Country Joe and The Fish, Vietnam songClick below…Country Joe McDonald, Agent OrangeClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>I Won't Vote Trump! - Randy Rainbow Song ParodyClick below…An anti-Trump parody song,Click below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Joan Baez - Saigon Bride [HD]Click below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>(Dedicated to the millions of people who may soon become homeless because of the tyranny of the fascist hostile MAGA Republicans, and their myrmidons. (LC). )Bob Dylan, Like A Rolling StoneClick below…Bob Dylan, Like A Rolling Stone, live at Newport Folk FestivalClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Jimi Hendrix, Like A Rolling StoneClick below…Jimi Hendrix, Machine GunClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, - Ohio>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Sade, Slave SongClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Bob Dylan, All Along The WatchtowerClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Jimi Hendrix, All Along The WatchtowerClick below….>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Gil Scott-Heron, The Revolution Will Not Be TelevisedClick below…Gil Scott-Heron, Winter In AmericaClick below…Live in concert, Gil Scott-Heron, Winter In AmericaClick below…Gil Scott-Heron, Inner City BluesClick below…Gil Scott-Heron, Live at Central ParkClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Choir! Choir! Choir! & Patti Smith sing "PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER" in NYC with Stewart CopelandClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>John Lennon, Give Peace A ChanceClick Below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Official Music Video N.W.A - F___ Da PoliceClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Tom Paxton, Lyndon Johnson Told The NationClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The Last PoetsThe Last Poets, This Is Madness ChantClick below…The Last Poets, White Mans Got A God ComplexClick below…The Last Poets, Related to What ChantClick below…The Last Poets, Mean Machine ChantClick below…The Last Poets, a controversial release…The Last Poets, another controversial releaseThe Last Poets, When The Revolution ComesClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Barry McGuire, Eve Of DestructionClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Curtis Mayfield, Future ShockClick below…Curtis Mayfield, Right on for the darknessClick below…Curtis Mayfield, Back To The WorldClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Eagles, No More Walks In The WoodClick below….Eagles, Long Road Out Of EdenClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Bruce Cockburn, If I Had A Rocket LauncherClick below…Live in concert - Bruce Cockburn, If I Had A Rocket Launcher>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Marvin Gaye, Inner City BluesMarvin Gaye, What’s Going OnClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Spirit, Natures WayClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Nina Simone, The PusherClick below…Nina Simone, Mississippi GoddamClick below…Nina Simone, Strange FruitClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Steppenwolf, The PusherClick below…Steppenwolf, The Pusher, live at the Matrix in San Francisco (1967)Steppenwolf, Don’t Step On The Grass SamClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>WAR, The World Is A GhettoClick below….Live in concert - The World Is A Ghetto>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Donny Hathaway, The GhettoLive in concert - Donny Hathaway, The GhettoClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Herbie Hancock, Watermelon ManClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Sly and the Family Stone, Theres A Riot Going OnClick below…Sly and the Family Stone, Thank You For Letting Me Be MyselfClick below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>