Vigil 4 Gaza
Date:
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Vigil4Gaza
Location Details:
855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto
Intersection Embarcadero and El Camino
near Town and Country Center
Join @vigil4gaza every Sunday in Palo Alto. Grassroots multiracial, multifaith and intergenerational community gathering, coming together to stop the genocide and end the occupation and apartheid. Signs and banners on hand or bring your own. All welcome.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 18, 2024 11:25PM
