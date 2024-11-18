Kanien'kehà:ka women, Mohawk Mothers, planted a Great White Pine, the Haudenosaunee symbol of peace, at McGill University in Montreal on Sunday. It was uprooted in a hate crime. Protecting their homeland, Mohawk Mothers planted the sampling in solidarity with Palestinians, calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza.

They Disappeared the White Pine, They Disappeared the ChildrenBy Brenda Norrell, Censored News, November 18, 2024MONTREAL -- Kanien'kehà:ka women, Mohawk Mothers, planted a Great White Pine, the Haudenosaunee symbol of peace, at McGill University on Sunday.It was uprooted in a hate crime.Mohawk Mothers said this demonstrates McGill University's paranoid stance against anyone supporting peace in the world. Protecting their homeland, Mohawk Mothers planted the sampling in solidarity with Palestinians, calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza.“The desecration of the sapling is a violent act against the Kanien’kehá:ka peoples as we struggle to protect our homelands and our laws. The planting of the Great White Pine, a symbol of peace for the Haudenosaunee, would have demonstrated McGill’s commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples."Mohawk Mothers have taken their case to Canada's Supreme Court to protect the grounds and the search for unmarked graves of children. McGill's hospital, Allan Memorial Hospital, was the site of the CIA's MKUltra torture and mind control experiments.A survivor said as a teen she was a victim, and saw Native children among her fellow victims. One became her friend, before the young Native girl disappeared. At night the survivor saw the staff digging graves with red shovels.Kanien'kehà:ka women released this statement today.Media AdvisoryNovember 18, 2024RE: Following peace ceremony on McGill grounds, Kanien'kehà:ka women decry university snubThis morning, we were informed that the Great White Fine sapling that was planted yesterday was uprooted. This desecration to the Haudenosaunee symbol of peace, is not only an insult to the Kanien'keha:ka nation, especially its women, but it is as well, a hate crime. The desecration of the sapling is a violent act against the Kanien'keha:ka peoples as we struggle to protect our homelands and our lewsThe planting of the Great White Pine, a symbol of peace for the Haudenosaunee, would have demonstrated McGill's commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.It is disappointing to see that we must struggle in yet another century, against systemic racism that hinders our efforts to protect our rights to self-determination. McGill states on its web site that it "honours the past and reconcile the future", yet your response has been anything but reflective of reconciliation, This is not reconciliation-it is a praxis of colonialism.Under Kalanerakowa-the Great Law of Peace, we are obliged as its citizens, to protect and promote peace upon our homelands. That does not mean solely the postage stamp size "reserves" we live upon but all our homelands.We as Kanien'kehà:ka women deplore McGill University's immediate removal of a sacred white pine from the grounds, which had been planted as part of a peace ceremony. McGill failed to protect the Great White Pine sapling from its removal and so McGill should make reparations by returning the tree or another great white pine tree if they are genuinely interested in pursuing reconciliation.This is taken as a sign that, despite its Land Acknowledgment and extensive equity policies, McGill University adopts a selective policy for respecting Indigenous voices, taking an adversarial approaches when convenient.The knee-jerk removal of the beautiful Great White Pine sapling reveals McGill University's deeply paranoid stance towards anyone supporting peace in this world,The behavior from a University that flashes Land Acknowledgments and sustainability programs tells you all you need to know about the sincerity with which they hold their professed values.Kanien'kehà:ka women will continue to stand in solidarity with all those who desire peace, and yes this includes the advocates for ending the genocide in Gaza, to which the university has taken such a regrettable approach. History will judge them.SkennenOnkwehon we Konon kweMohawk Nation News: "Tree of Peace Planted and Uprooted at McGill U."In the news:Tree planted on McGill campus for Haudenosaunee peace ceremonyAmid continuing violence in the Middle East, Kanien’kehá:ka women say the symbolic gesture is a reminder peace is possible.Montreal Gazette, Leora Schertzer, Nov 18, 2024As seeds and seedlings are sowed with hopes of growth, so it is with peace.One hope for peace took the form of a pine sapling planted Sunday morning by Kanien’kehá:ka (also known as Mohawk) women on McGill University’s lower field. The sapling didn’t last a day. But the women’s campaign for peace lives on.“I hope McGill will see this not as vandalism. … We are making a small change to the landscape that is known as McGill. It’s a very small thing to ask. It’s a very small thing to want peace,” said Katsi’tsakwas Ellen Gabriel, a Kanien’kehá:ka activist and artist who spoke at the ceremony.Continue reading at Montreal Gazette:Activists plant ‘peace tree’ on McGill University campus in solidarity with PalestiniansCTV News, Erika Morris, Digital ReporterActivists gathered on McGill University’s downtown campus on Sunday to plant a tree in "hopes for justice in Palestine, here in Tio’tià:ke (Montreal) and for all oppressed peoples around the world.”Katsi'tsakwas Ellen Gabriel said the great white pine is a symbol of peace. The small tree was brought from Kanesatake and was being planted to promote peace among all people. The tree planting ceremony was held by the Traditional Longhouse Women on the university’s lower field, where a pro-Palestinian encampment stood for over two months last spring.Though injunction requests were filed in Quebec court, they were rejected, and a private security firm hired by McGill dismantled the camp in July. Activists said McGill has been suppressing students’ free speech when it comes to dissent against Israel.Continue reading at CTV NewsCensored News is a service to Indigenous Peoples and human rights. It is now in its 19th year, with no ads or revenues. Facebook and Twitter/X both recently shut down all of the accounts of Censored News and its publisher Brenda Norrell.