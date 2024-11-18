Black Alliance for Peace on NATO and AFRICOM Exploitation by Curtis Blankinship

I spoke with Jaquelin Lukemon of Black Alliance for Peace before the rally for the 16th annual Black Peoples march in DC on NATO and AFRICOM exploitation.

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2024/11/18/intrvwbapdc15m5s.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

I spoke with Jaquelin Lukemon vice chair of the coordinating committee for Black Alliance for Peace before the rally for the 16th annual Black Peoples march in DC on NATO and AFRICOM facilitation of corporate exploitation instead of humanitarian aid and reparations.