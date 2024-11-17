A UAL Flight 1992 from DC to SFO had an engine failure and was forced to have an emergency landing in Chicago where foam had to be used to cool the engine. These incidents are growing throughout the United States and an example of the collapse and failure of the US regulatory system.

"The Situation Is All Under Control" UAL 1992 From DC To SFO Loses Engine & Forced Into An Emergency Landing In ChicagoOn 11/15/2024, UAL Flight 1992 with a Boeing B737 MAX 8/9 plane from DC To SFO had mechanical problems before the flight began when it was announced that they had problems with a seat that was being repaired and then the agent announced that they had to rearrange seating due to a problem of seating with many empty seats in the rest of the plane while business class was full.After less than an hour in the air, the plane began to have serious engine problems and the plane was forced to have an emergency landing in Chicago where foam was put on the engine to cool it.. A replacement plane for the passengers was promised and then later cancelled after 1:00 AM because pilots could not be found to take the new plane to San Francisco.There was also no announcement that all passengers were entitled to a full refund because of the mechanical problem that cancelled the flight. New legislation requires that all passengers on flights that are seriously interrupted or cancelled get complete refunding of their tickets and other expenses.The lack of proper oversight by the FAA and the deregulation agenda has put the airline companies and manufacturers including Boeing in charge of oversight. The result is putting millions in danger including the crews of these flights.Also there is a massive outsourcing and maintenance of planes overseas with even less oversight.