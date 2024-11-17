top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

"The Situation Is All Under Control" UAL1992 DC To SFO Forced Into An Emergency Landing

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 7:57PM
A UAL Flight 1992 from DC to SFO had an engine failure and was forced to have an emergency landing in Chicago where foam had to be used to cool the engine. These incidents are growing throughout the United States and an example of the collapse and failure of the US regulatory system.
"The Situation Is All Under Control" UAL 1992 From DC To SFO Loses Engine & Forced Into An Emergency Landing In Chicago
On 11/15/2024, UAL Flight 1992 with a Boeing B737 MAX 8/9 plane from DC To SFO had mechanical problems before the flight began when it was announced that they had problems with a seat that was being repaired and then the agent announced that they had to rearrange seating due to a problem of seating with many empty seats in the rest of the plane while business class was full.
After less than an hour in the air, the plane began to have serious engine problems and the plane was forced to have an emergency landing in Chicago where foam was put on the engine to cool it.. A replacement plane for the passengers was promised and then later cancelled after 1:00 AM because pilots could not be found to take the new plane to San Francisco.
There was also no announcement that all passengers were entitled to a full refund because of the mechanical problem that cancelled the flight. New legislation requires that all passengers on flights that are seriously interrupted or cancelled get complete refunding of their tickets and other expenses.
The lack of proper oversight by the FAA and the deregulation agenda has put the airline companies and manufacturers including Boeing in charge of oversight. The result is putting millions in danger including the crews of these flights.
Also there is a massive outsourcing and maintenance of planes overseas with even less oversight.
Additional Media:
"UAL Mechanics Living In Their Cars" IBT856 Mechanics & AFA Members Demand Wages & Contract AT SFO
https://youtu.be/_PaJUYobY3Y
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/0rV0IOXCz28
§Emergency Vehicles Brought To The Plane
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 7:57PM
sm_img_7964.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Emergency vehicles were brought to the plane and a fire truck used foam to cool the engine
https://youtu.be/0rV0IOXCz28
§The Flight Was Canceled Due To The Engine Failure & Another Flight Also Was Cancelled
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 7:57PM
sm_img_7967.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The UAL 1992 Flight was cancelled from DC and another flight was scheduled to replace it and it was also cancelled due to the failure to get pilots.
https://youtu.be/0rV0IOXCz28
§Chicago UAL 336 Has Sink Problems
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 7:57PM
sm_img_7979.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
The first flight To SFO from Chicago UAL 336 also had a problem with a flooding sink an mechanics had to be called to clear the sink drain.
https://youtu.be/0rV0IOXCz28
§UAL 1992 Passengers & Crew Faced A Bad Engine Problem
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 7:57PM
sm_img_7989.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The failure of one of the B737 Max 8/9 engines of UAL 1992 put the passengers and crew in potential danger. The increasing number of mechanical problems and dangerous conditions are a direct result of decades of deregulation and capture of the FAA and other agencies by the companies that they are supposed to regulate. This will further escalate under the new administration which does not believe in regulation and wants companies to regulate themselves. No corporate airline executive in the United States has been criminally prosecuted for the deaths directly caused by their failure to protect the passengers and public.
https://youtu.be/0rV0IOXCz28
