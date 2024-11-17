top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

"Kayaktivists" Demand Fossil Free Future in Richmond Harbor

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
Kayaks sail with banners, flags and shouts that say “No Coal Coast to Coast,” “We’re Still Watching,” “Fossil Free Future for All,” “Newcastle Next,” and “Just Transition Now.”
Kayaks sail with banners, flags and shouts that say “No Coal Coast to Coast,” “We’re Still Watching,” “Fossil Free Future for All,” “Newc...
original image (1444x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Richmond, Nov. 16) - On a crisp clear morning they brought their kayaks to the boat ramp on Richmond's Marina way. They organized themselves in "pods" and took to the water flying flags and banners. Shouting “We’re Still Watching,” “Fossil Free Future for All,” “Newcastle Next,” and “Just Transition Now,” they rounded the Rosie the Riveter National Historical Park, past the Richmond Terminal and paddled into the Harbor Channel. They paused in front of Chevron's fossil fuel storage tanks to let the message sink in.

In the Ford Channel, after assembling side by side about a hundred feet out for their group portrait, they proceeded to a beach at the Barbara and Jay Vincent Park where they had a picnic.

In 2020, Richmond City Council voted to phase out coal and pet coke exports from the Levin-Richmond Terminal. The Rays applaud the City's decision, but they are concerned that a just transition to alternative, renewable energy sources has not yet been proposed. One – terrible – idea was to cut down Californian forests for wood pellet export. NO!! Instead, Richmond needs a plan that will prioritize Richmond residents and provide new job opportunities in place of the fossil fuel industry.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_02-32124-z8b_1471.jpg
original image (1420x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_03-32124-z8a_1741.jpg
original image (1455x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_04-32124-z8b_1490.jpg
original image (1117x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_05-32124-z8b_1492.jpg
original image (1059x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_06-32124-z8b_1506.jpg
original image (1289x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_07-32124-z8a_1798.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_08-32124-z8a_1804.jpg
original image (1422x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_09-32124-z8b_1567.jpg
original image (1390x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_10-32124-z8b_1580.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_11-32124-z8a_1829.jpg
original image (1280x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_12-32124-z8a_1837.jpg
original image (1452x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_13-32124-z8a_1845.jpg
original image (1471x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_14-32124-z8a_1856.jpg
original image (1310x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_15-32124-z8a_1869.jpg
original image (1429x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_16-32124-z8a_1874.jpg
original image (1519x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_17-32124-z8a_1894.jpg
original image (1621x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_18-32124-z8a_1918.jpg
original image (1316x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_19-32124-z8b_1663.jpg
original image (1492x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 12:45PM
sm_20-32124-z8b_1667.jpg
original image (1000x1336)
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Fantastic photos!
Dan Bacher
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 4:17PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code