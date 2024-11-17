From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Kayaktivists" Demand Fossil Free Future in Richmond Harbor
Kayaks sail with banners, flags and shouts that say “No Coal Coast to Coast,” “We’re Still Watching,” “Fossil Free Future for All,” “Newcastle Next,” and “Just Transition Now.”
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Richmond, Nov. 16) - On a crisp clear morning they brought their kayaks to the boat ramp on Richmond's Marina way. They organized themselves in "pods" and took to the water flying flags and banners. Shouting “We’re Still Watching,” “Fossil Free Future for All,” “Newcastle Next,” and “Just Transition Now,” they rounded the Rosie the Riveter National Historical Park, past the Richmond Terminal and paddled into the Harbor Channel. They paused in front of Chevron's fossil fuel storage tanks to let the message sink in.
In the Ford Channel, after assembling side by side about a hundred feet out for their group portrait, they proceeded to a beach at the Barbara and Jay Vincent Park where they had a picnic.
In 2020, Richmond City Council voted to phase out coal and pet coke exports from the Levin-Richmond Terminal. The Rays applaud the City's decision, but they are concerned that a just transition to alternative, renewable energy sources has not yet been proposed. One – terrible – idea was to cut down Californian forests for wood pellet export. NO!! Instead, Richmond needs a plan that will prioritize Richmond residents and provide new job opportunities in place of the fossil fuel industry.
Fantastic photos!
Sun, Nov 17, 2024 4:17PM
