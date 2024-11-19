top
Palestine
Palestine
California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Palestine International

Palestine Laboratory & Drop the ADL - Codepink Congress

Date:
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/cpc1119
Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!

Israel's genocide in Gaza and occupation of Palestine furnishes Israel with a ghoulish laboratory for testing weapons and surveillance technology that can be exported around the world to despots and so-called democracies.

One of Israel’s high tech tools is based on mobile phone tracking to monitor the evacuation of Palestinians from parts of northern Gaza. Another, which the military calls “The Gospel,” generates lists of buildings to be bombed. Still another–“Lavender” assigns ratings to people in Gaza in order to label them as military targets. The Orwellian named software “Where’s Daddy?” purports to determine a target's location.

Meanwhile, Israel lobby groups infiltrate our schools to erase Palestine in the classroom while indoctrinating our students to conflate antisemitism with anti-Zionism. Lobbyists like the Anti-Defamation League create their own laboratory in class when they peddle lesson plans defining antisemitism as bias against Israel or encourage students to track hate incidents, with criticism of Israel as a racist endeavor considered an anti-semitic incident.

Join CODEPINK Congress for a closer look at the Palestine laboratory in Gaza and in class!

Featured Guests
Antony Lowenstein is an Australian/German investigative journalist, podcaster and best-selling author of “The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports The Technology Of Occupation Around The World.Lowenstein is also the co-editor, with Palestinian Ahmed Moor, of After Zionism. A collection of the world’s leading writers and thinkers, the book outlines how the one-state solution can be achieved in the Middle East. Lowenstein’s other books include Pills, Powder and Smoke, Disaster Capitalism and My Israel Question. His documentary films include Disaster Capitalism and the Al Jazeera English films West Africa’s Opioid Crisis and Under the Cover of Covid. Though Lowenstein now lives in Sydney, he was based in East Jerusalem as an independent journalist from 2016 to 2020, during which time he visited Gaza where he enjoyed its people and culture.

Nora Lester Murad is an organizer with the recently-launched campaign to Drop the ADL from Schools. She is also the award-winning author of the young adult novel, Ida in the Middle, among other books and many articles. Nora serves on the board of Visualizing Palestine and is a Policy Member of Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network. From a Jewish family, Nora raised three daughters in the West Bank with her Palestinian husband. While in Palestine, Nora co-founded Dalia Association. Nora shares K-12 teaching and school advocacy resources at http://www.IdaInTheMiddle.com and can be reached through her blog at http://www.NoraLesterMurad.com.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 17, 2024 11:20AM
