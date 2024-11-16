Canadian Fascist Police Raid home of Samidoun International Coordinator Charlotte Kates by RNN via abolitionmedia

Today, fascist Canadian forces violently raided the home of Samidoun International Coordinator Charlotte Kates, entering without a search warrant or charges in the middle of the day.

A large number of heavily armed police forces arrived in an armored vehicle to her home, launching tear gas and flash bangs, breaking a window during their violent entry. Neighbors testified to the good nature of Kates, agreeing that the police went too far in their use of force. Kates was reportedly released after a brief detention.



This comes just weeks after Canada and the US baselessly designated Samidoun as a “terrorist organization,” an allegation not rooted in facts and without any charges. The Network was also banned on Telegram as part of a growing campaign of repression.



Kates has been a persistent target of imperialist harassment in defense of the zionist entity. In April, Charlotte was arrested for a speech she gave calling for resistance groups to be removed from the sham “terrorist lists,” abducted while riding the bus and banned from attending protests.



The Canadian state has made the decision to align itself with the zionist entity, intensifying repression in increasingly violent ways in response to growing and historic pro-Palestinian mobilization globally, which is in response to the call of the resistance and their steadfastness. We are seeing this globally, from Germany to the Netherlands to the US, Jordan, and Egypt.



This repression aims to stifle solidarity with the Palestinian and Arab resistance, which continues to achieve victories on the ground in their war of attrition. As the resistance wins, repression increases.



𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐳𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭. 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.



𝐖𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐰𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐬. 𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐧.