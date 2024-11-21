From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop OAK Airport Expansion
Date:
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Stop OAK Expansion Coalition
Location Details:
Port of Oakland, Jack London Square• 530 Water Street, Oakland, CA 94607 US
Oakland Airport is planning an expansion to add up to 16 new gates putting the community and climate at risk. More flights = more global warming, more pollution, more noise. Join us on November 21st for a rally outside the Port of Oakland Headquarters at Jack London Square and public comment at Board Meeting, to call on the Port to NOT CERTIFY the Final Environmental Impact report (FEIR), to NOT greenlight a polluting project that harms the community and the planet, and return it to staff for additional work.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/rally-at-...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 16, 2024 5:49PM
