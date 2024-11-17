From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Plant/Bake Sale for Palestine & Lebanon
Date:
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Sunday Nov 17 from 12:30-4 we're having a bake and plant sale to raise money for @aneraorg who are providing much needed aid to Palestine, Lebanon, and Jordan. We'll have homemade goods from professional bakers, lots of plants, handmade crocheted plant hangers, and more! Dm @binch.scraper if you would like to contribute!
See you there!
Info from SubRosa IG - https://www.instagram.com/p/DCAuYJNyvFC/
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
—@@@@@—
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1735783103...
