Sunday Nov 17 from 12:30-4 we're having a bake and plant sale to raise money for @aneraorg who are providing much needed aid to Palestine, Lebanon, and Jordan. We'll have homemade goods from professional bakers, lots of plants, handmade crocheted plant hangers, and more! Dm @binch.scraper if you would like to contribute!See you there!Info from SubRosa IG - https://www.instagram.com/p/DCAuYJNyvFC/ —@@@@@—SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_spaceAnd SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub