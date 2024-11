In the parking lot!FREE food & diapers.Don’t miss it!More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/504024459171299 This community outreach & support event is being hosted by NorCal Resist.We're community members organizing for a better world, and we invite you to join us. We're building infrastructure against oppression and empowering our communities through shared resources and support.Calendar of activities/workshops, ESL classes, and activism: https://www.norcalresist.org/calendar.html