Free Food & Diapers Distribution in Sacramento
Date:
Friday, November 22, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
NorCal Resist
Location Details:
Parking Lot of O'Reilly's Auto Parts
2421 Del Paso Blvd.
Sacramento
2421 Del Paso Blvd.
Sacramento
In the parking lot!
FREE food & diapers.
Don’t miss it!
More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/504024459171299
This community outreach & support event is being hosted by NorCal Resist.
We're community members organizing for a better world, and we invite you to join us. We're building infrastructure against oppression and empowering our communities through shared resources and support.
https://www.norcalresist.org/index.html
Calendar of activities/workshops, ESL classes, and activism: https://www.norcalresist.org/calendar.html
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 15, 2024 4:01PM
