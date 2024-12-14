Book Launch Party: Tastes Like La Dolce Vita by Elizabeth Borelli!

Date:

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Elizabeth Borelli

Location Details:

Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History

705 Front St., Santa Cruz

Join us for a festive evening as we celebrate the season and the launch of Elizabeth Borelli's latest book! Elizabeth Borelli, CPC and best-selling author, invites you to savor the essence of Mediterranean living with:



✨ Delicious Mediterranean food

🍷 Complimentary beer or wine

🎁 Exciting giveaways, book signings, music & fun!



Enjoy FREE museum access from 5:00 - 6:00 PM! Don’t miss out on this chance to explore the museum, enjoy great company, and make unforgettable memories.



Sign up for this free event today!