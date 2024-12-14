From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Book Launch Party: Tastes Like La Dolce Vita by Elizabeth Borelli!
Date:
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Elizabeth Borelli
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History
705 Front St., Santa Cruz
Join us for a festive evening as we celebrate the season and the launch of Elizabeth Borelli's latest book! Elizabeth Borelli, CPC and best-selling author, invites you to savor the essence of Mediterranean living with:
✨ Delicious Mediterranean food
🍷 Complimentary beer or wine
🎁 Exciting giveaways, book signings, music & fun!
Enjoy FREE museum access from 5:00 - 6:00 PM! Don’t miss out on this chance to explore the museum, enjoy great company, and make unforgettable memories.
Sign up for this free event today!
For more information: https://www.elizabethborelli.com/launch/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 15, 2024 6:59AM
