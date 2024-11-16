Live from Palestine: Ongoing Genocide and Nakba

Date:

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

MAPA

Location Details:

As the genocide of the Palestinians surpasses the 1-year mark, and we also mark 76 years of ongoing Nakba, it is more crucial than ever to recognize the root causes of the Palestinian question: that the Israeli regime is founded on the pillars forced displacement and transfer, colonization and apartheid. These pillars are essential for the Israeli regime in perpetrating the Ongoing Nakba, the genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the escalation of suppression in the West Bank and 1948 Palestine, and for maintenance of the colonial-apartheid regime.



