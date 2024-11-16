From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Live from Palestine: Ongoing Genocide and Nakba
Saturday, November 16, 2024
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Panel Discussion
MAPA
As the genocide of the Palestinians surpasses the 1-year mark, and we also mark 76 years of ongoing Nakba, it is more crucial than ever to recognize the root causes of the Palestinian question: that the Israeli regime is founded on the pillars forced displacement and transfer, colonization and apartheid. These pillars are essential for the Israeli regime in perpetrating the Ongoing Nakba, the genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the escalation of suppression in the West Bank and 1948 Palestine, and for maintenance of the colonial-apartheid regime.
