Human Agenda's 22nd Annual HUMAN RIGHTS AWARDSPalestinian Human Rights and Union CooperativesSOLIDARITY FOREVER!Featuring Keynote Speakers:Samir Laymoun, Founder of Santa Clara County Palestinian Cultural DayFrankie, Worker-Owner and Project Manager, Design Action CollectiveHuman Agenda's DECKS Awards recipients:Democracy Award - Betty DuongEquity Award - SEIU Local 521Cooperation Award - Food Not BombsKindness Award - Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)Sustainability Award - Peninsula Open Space TrustLifetime Achievement Award - Blanca AlvaradoVolunteer Award - Maureen FoxSpecial Recognition - Juan López ¡presente!SPONSORSHIPS (# of tickets):$5,000 Visionary (25)$2,500 Solidarity (15)$1,500 Champion (10)$1,000 Advocate (8)$500 Activist (4)$250 Supporter (2)$100 Sponsor (1)TICKETS:$60 Adult$40 Need a break$20 StudentTickets and sponsorships can be purchased at http://www.HumanAgenda.net or by mailing your tax-deductible donation payable to Human Agenda at 1060 North 4th Street, Suite 200, San Jose, CA 95112