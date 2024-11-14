From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
22nd Annual Human Rights Awards
Date:
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Email:
Phone:
408-460-2999
Location Details:
South Bay Labor Council
2302 Zanker Road, 2nd floor
San Jose, CA 95131
2302 Zanker Road, 2nd floor
San Jose, CA 95131
Human Agenda's 22nd Annual HUMAN RIGHTS AWARDS
Palestinian Human Rights and Union Cooperatives
SOLIDARITY FOREVER!
Featuring Keynote Speakers:
Samir Laymoun, Founder of Santa Clara County Palestinian Cultural Day
Frankie, Worker-Owner and Project Manager, Design Action Collective
Human Agenda's DECKS Awards recipients:
Democracy Award - Betty Duong
Equity Award - SEIU Local 521
Cooperation Award - Food Not Bombs
Kindness Award - Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)
Sustainability Award - Peninsula Open Space Trust
Lifetime Achievement Award - Blanca Alvarado
Volunteer Award - Maureen Fox
Special Recognition - Juan López ¡presente!
SPONSORSHIPS (# of tickets):
$5,000 Visionary (25)
$2,500 Solidarity (15)
$1,500 Champion (10)
$1,000 Advocate (8)
$500 Activist (4)
$250 Supporter (2)
$100 Sponsor (1)
TICKETS:
$60 Adult
$40 Need a break
$20 Student
Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at http://www.HumanAgenda.net or by mailing your tax-deductible donation payable to Human Agenda at 1060 North 4th Street, Suite 200, San Jose, CA 95112
Palestinian Human Rights and Union Cooperatives
SOLIDARITY FOREVER!
Featuring Keynote Speakers:
Samir Laymoun, Founder of Santa Clara County Palestinian Cultural Day
Frankie, Worker-Owner and Project Manager, Design Action Collective
Human Agenda's DECKS Awards recipients:
Democracy Award - Betty Duong
Equity Award - SEIU Local 521
Cooperation Award - Food Not Bombs
Kindness Award - Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)
Sustainability Award - Peninsula Open Space Trust
Lifetime Achievement Award - Blanca Alvarado
Volunteer Award - Maureen Fox
Special Recognition - Juan López ¡presente!
SPONSORSHIPS (# of tickets):
$5,000 Visionary (25)
$2,500 Solidarity (15)
$1,500 Champion (10)
$1,000 Advocate (8)
$500 Activist (4)
$250 Supporter (2)
$100 Sponsor (1)
TICKETS:
$60 Adult
$40 Need a break
$20 Student
Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at http://www.HumanAgenda.net or by mailing your tax-deductible donation payable to Human Agenda at 1060 North 4th Street, Suite 200, San Jose, CA 95112
For more information: https://www.humanagenda.net/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 14, 2024 7:09PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network