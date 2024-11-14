top
South Bay
South Bay
South Bay Labor & Workers

22nd Annual Human Rights Awards

22nd Annual Human Rights Awards flyer
original image (1853x2421)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Email:
Phone:
408-460-2999
Location Details:
South Bay Labor Council
2302 Zanker Road, 2nd floor
San Jose, CA 95131
Human Agenda's 22nd Annual HUMAN RIGHTS AWARDS

Palestinian Human Rights and Union Cooperatives

SOLIDARITY FOREVER!

Featuring Keynote Speakers:
Samir Laymoun, Founder of Santa Clara County Palestinian Cultural Day
Frankie, Worker-Owner and Project Manager, Design Action Collective

Human Agenda's DECKS Awards recipients:
Democracy Award - Betty Duong
Equity Award - SEIU Local 521
Cooperation Award - Food Not Bombs
Kindness Award - Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)
Sustainability Award - Peninsula Open Space Trust

Lifetime Achievement Award - Blanca Alvarado

Volunteer Award - Maureen Fox

Special Recognition - Juan López ¡presente!

SPONSORSHIPS (# of tickets):
$5,000 Visionary (25)
$2,500 Solidarity (15)
$1,500 Champion (10)
$1,000 Advocate (8)
$500 Activist (4)
$250 Supporter (2)
$100 Sponsor (1)

TICKETS:
$60 Adult
$40 Need a break
$20 Student

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased at http://www.HumanAgenda.net or by mailing your tax-deductible donation payable to Human Agenda at 1060 North 4th Street, Suite 200, San Jose, CA 95112
For more information: https://www.humanagenda.net/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 14, 2024 7:09PM
§22nd Annual Human Rights Awards
by Human Agenda
Thu, Nov 14, 2024 7:09PM
22nd Annual Human Rights Awards flyer PDF
Download PDF (2.6MB)
https://www.humanagenda.net/
