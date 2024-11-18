From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: The Palestine Movement Post-Election
Date:
Monday, November 18, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Multiple organizations
Location Details:
Join us for The Palestine Movement Post-Election: We Keep Fighting, a pivotal online gathering. This call will be an opportunity to reflect, strategize, and commit to the path ahead as we continue our efforts to end the U.S.-funded genocide in Gaza and strengthen the Palestinian movement.
We will hear from a range of powerful speakers, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and hold a live fundraiser for Middle East Children’s Alliance to support critical on-the-ground support for Palestinians in Gaza.
We will also provide clear action steps, including how to engage in immediate advocacy and strategic organizing during these turbulent times.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 14, 2024 5:33PM
