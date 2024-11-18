Webinar: The Palestine Movement Post-Election

Date:

Monday, November 18, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Multiple organizations

Location Details:

Join us for The Palestine Movement Post-Election: We Keep Fighting, a pivotal online gathering. This call will be an opportunity to reflect, strategize, and commit to the path ahead as we continue our efforts to end the U.S.-funded genocide in Gaza and strengthen the Palestinian movement.



We will hear from a range of powerful speakers, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and hold a live fundraiser for Middle East Children’s Alliance to support critical on-the-ground support for Palestinians in Gaza.



We will also provide clear action steps, including how to engage in immediate advocacy and strategic organizing during these turbulent times.